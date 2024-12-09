Jill Biden, Trump's friendly banter in Paris leaves the internet divided: 100% confirmed she voted for him





President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing First Lady Jill Biden surprised admirers with their rare bipartisan unity at the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Jill Biden and Trump waited for French First Lady Brigitte Macron to take the seat that separated the duo at the reopening ceremony.(Reuters)

In addition to delighting the MAGA community, the meeting generated much speculation.

Trump and Jill were caught sitting next to each other at Saturday's reopening ceremony of the Norte Dame church in Paris. A photo of the outgoing First Lady smiling and conversing with the president-elect has gone viral on social media.

Joe Biden, 81, was unable to attend the ceremony, but the White House did not provide an explanation. Ashley Biden also attended the event with her mother.

On the other hand, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and Trump's first friend, joined him. Notably, it was Trump's first public appearance at an international event following his resounding victory in the November election. Meanwhile, this was Jill's last foreign trip as first lady.

Internet reacts to Jill Biden and Trump's appearance in Paris

Although it's still unclear exactly what the two talked about, netizens have speculated that Jill has become more receptive to the future president.

Despite her harsh remarks against Trump, 78, and her harsh criticism of her husband in the past, some users speculated that she ended up supporting Trump in the 2024 election.

I just want to find someone who looks at me the same way Jill Biden looks at Trump, one X user wrote.

Jill Biden seems to be in love with BOSS Trump. 100% confirmed she voted for Trump! commented another.

She voted for him. It's established science, said a third user.

Mr. Steal Your Girl She definitely voted for him, the fourth joked.

Thanks for voting for me, podcaster Alan Cornett wondered what the discussion between the two was like.

