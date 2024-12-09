Ange Postecoglous Tottenham dream is dead

Tottenham 3-4 Chelsea (Solanke 5, Kulusevski 11, Son 90+6 | Sancho 17, Palmer 61 pen, 84 pen, Fernandez 73)

TOTTENHAM STADIUM There was a dream that was Angel Postecoglous Tottenham Hotspur.

It exuded flashes of brilliance, a fragile but unflinching vision of football uniting often opposed dual goals of entertainment and glory without compromising either.

He was targeting Son Heung-min with the Premier League trophy in the air, that infamous drought ended by Brennan Johnson inexplicably scoring in every game despite never playing particularly well.

It was a dream we wanted to believe in, a romantic vision that perfection was possible, but it was extinguished Sunday night with a dangling boot from Enzo Fernández.

Childish, naïve postecoglossian idealism is fine in principle, especially for the league's oldest manager, but in practice it looks like those 11 perfect first-half minutes betrayed by nearly 90 more minutes of chaos and confusion, a team grasping at nothing to find an appearance. of control or sense of self.

It was the Postecoglou experience in microcosm, played under a rainy mist which gave this game the disconcerting miasma of an anxiety-inducing dream.

We have seen the theory become reality and we have understood why it is as utopian as it is unsustainable.

This requires a perfection in terms of pressure and decision-making that Tottenham cannot afford to finance and should not have much interest in doing so.

Now seven points off their Premier League tally at the same stage last season, ranked 11th after winning one game in seven, this managed decline is being repackaged as a project, thanks in large part to its figureheads, Roberto Martinez, a gift for persuasion and an infused companion. proselytizing.

The fifth season last season seemed like progress, but it was achieved without the distractions of European football and ultimately gained only six more points than 2022-23, which ended with five defeats in seven matches under Cristian Stellini.

Spurs have lost 19 of their last 40 Premier League matches and there is only so much rotation that can survive under its own weight.

Tottenham players put up devastated figures after the match (Photo: Getty)

And there will be ways to give Tottenham an early two-goal lead, a sign of this team's capabilities, of what's possible if only they stick with it and buy the perfect players in every position and don't have never any injuries, accidents or other inconveniences.

Dominic Solanke and the stadium announcer talked before the game about what this team can accomplish that day, as if this timing was a stroke of fortune decided by a higher footballing power.

Yet it could also be argued that although Solanke and Johnson pressed Chelsea, that lead was only made possible by Marc Cucurella's ill-timed boots which he slipped in the build-up to both goals.

Without it, Jadon Sancho's second goal in as many games would have been the opener, and Chelsea might have galloped away without a response.

And keeping a clean sheet in these rapidly alternating early stages depended entirely on the departure of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, although neither of them were fully fit.

Romero's tearful exit after 15 minutes was a reminder of how poorly covered Tottenham's gaping chasms are.

Reality 1-0 The Dream, once again, this could well be the managerial epitaph of Postécoglous.

With the fall of the empire of Pep Guardiolas and Jurgen Klopp nestled in the posh seats, a great era of tactical idealism, of idolizing managers over their players, is dying.

No team exemplifies this better than Chelsea under Enzo Maresca, whose overall philosophy seems to be to win at all costs, thriving by exploiting the predictability of their opponents' principles.

Unless Tottenham act quickly, they risk being caught on the wrong side of a change of direction led by adaptable and variable managers like Maresca, Mikel Arteta or Arne Slot.

It's not that Postecoglou is a bad manager or that his ideas are truly unworkable, it's that he fits almost too perfectly at Spurs, draws on the club's innate habits and worst traits and excuses them .

The immutable principles of football are the preserve of the super-rich or sometimes the crazy and Postecoglou will never have the players or funds to realize his vision.

He had great success at Celtic for a reason, and could recreate that on Manchester City or Chelsea's budget, but not Tottenham's.

And so the Spurs can waste more time and more money trying to be something they never will be, giving more air to the idea that there is something rotten in the psychology of their players and in the composition of their club.

Or, they can roll the dice one more time, as so many of their rivals have done with almost immediate reward.

Their constant inconsistency depends entirely on the stubborn stubbornness of their managers.

The post-cogloss dream is over, and his career at Tottenham should be too.