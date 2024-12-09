Will Erdoan become the big winner of the Syrian crisis?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan could become one of the big winners from the fall of the Assad regime after grappling with years of instability and isolation from the Syrian civil war raging on his doorstep for 13 years.

Speaking Saturday in Gaziantep, one of many border towns transformed by the conflict and the millions of refugees it has created, the Turkish leader declared a new diplomatic and political reality in Syria after more than a decade of support to the Syrian armed opposition.

It remains unclear to what extent Ankara supported the blitzkrieg offensive of the past two weeks that toppled Bashar al-Assad's government on Sunday. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Islamist group that carried out the assault, has complicated relations with Turkey.

But many analysts are convinced that Erdoan, who once called the Syrian president a butcher, stands to gain politically and economically from his new position as the most influential foreign player in the country after the fall of Assad, backed by Russia and Iran.

After the Syrians, Trkiye is the biggest winner here, said Mer Zkizilcik, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank. When everyone abandoned the Syrians, when no other state supported the opposition, Trkiye did not abandon them, he added.

Syrians protest against a Turkish M60T military tank sent to northern Syria in 2020 Aaref Watad/AFP/Getty Images

Erdoan threw his support behind the wave of Arab uprisings that swept the Middle East in 2011, spurred by hopes it would empower allies of his Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP). He stayed with them even as the United States and other Western powers who had initially supported the rebellions gave up.

It has welcomed more than three million Syrian refugees as brothers and sisters and provided weapons and training to rebel groups fighting the Syrian president.

When hopes for regime change faded, as Assad was rescued by Moscow and Tehran and Turkey faced the growing fallout from the conflict, Erdoan focused on fighting forces dominated by the Kurds, considered by Ankara as terrorists, while they were winning in the north of the country. eastern Syria.

More recently, Erdoan made representations to Assad, but was rebuffed. The Damascus regime has never been able to understand the value of the hand extended by Turkey, the Turkish president lamented on Saturday.

Yet even as it reached out to Assad, Turkey continued to support the rebels and also provided a lifeline to the HTS stronghold of Idlib, for years the last province in opposition hands. It also administered some territory elsewhere in northern Syria and continued to support a rebel group operating under the name the Syrian National Army.

These ties to opposition groups, which on Sunday realized their long-held dream of conquering Damascus, leave Erdoan better positioned than any other foreign leader to capitalize on their expected rise to power, although the situation also remains highly volatile and uncertain.

One of Erdoan's great hopes is that Assad's fall will allow large numbers of Turkish Syrian refugees, around 3 million, to return home. Their continued presence is deeply unpopular, even among his own supporters. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said last week, after rebels captured Aleppo, that 1.3 million Syrians in Turkey were from that city and many could not contain their enthusiasm to the idea of ​​returning there.

The collapse of the Assad regime could also shift the balance of power in the complex relationship between Erdoan and Vladimir Putin, who have supported opposing sides not only in Syria but also in other conflicts, notably in Libya. Turkey is likely to adopt a more assertive posture. in the region, Wolfango Piccoli of consultancy Teneo said in a note to clients, adding that it would also strengthen Ankara's position against Iran.

Turkey, already struggling with high inflation and a recession, would benefit from fully resuming trade relations along the 900 km Syrian-Turkish border. Its construction sector, which has close ties to Erdoan, could benefit from a reconstruction bill expected to run into hundreds of dollars. billions of dollars. If peace is restored, it is a big opportunity, said an executive at one of Turkey's largest construction companies.

Yet despite Turkey's potential, there is also great uncertainty about what kind of government will fill the void created by the brutal collapse of the Assad regime and what kind of relationship it will maintain with its northern neighbor.

An opposition fighter fires into the air to celebrate the fall of the capital Damascus to opposition forces in Homs Ghaith Alsayed/AP

Although Ankara never controlled HTS, which it considers a terrorist group, it gained leverage when the organization entrenched itself in Idlib, with Turkey as its main route to the outside world. It remains unclear how much influence he will retain over the group's leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani now that he and his allies have taken control of the entire country.

Basic peace and stability are far from guaranteed, with the risk that new conflicts will push more refugees to flee to Turkey. Lhan Zgel, a senior official in the staunchly secular opposition CHP party, expressed fear that Erdoan had created the conditions for the emergence of a new Afghanistan on his border.

With Turkey still associated in the minds of many Syrians with the Ottoman Empire that hanged nationalist dissidents in the center of Damascus, it will have to be careful not to overstep its bounds in the weeks and months to come. Jolani called for a national dialogue free from foreign interference.

Ankara could generate resentment if it seeks to impose its will on the new authorities, said Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkey research program at the Washington Institute. The Ottoman legacy shapes how Arabs will see Turkey coming in and becoming the new boss, he said.

Another big question concerns what role Syria's Kurds will play in a future government and whether they will retain some of the hard-won autonomy they won in the northeast.

Ankara would be wary of any negotiations between a new government in Damascus and Kurdish armed groups. It considers the latter to be terrorists with close ties to its decades-old enemy, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan insisted on Sunday that groups said to be an extension of the PKK would not be able to participate in negotiations over Syria's future.

The future role of the United States, which has supported Kurdish forces in their fight against ISIS and maintains around 900 troops in Syria, also remains uncertain. President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that the Syrian conflict is not our fight.

Sinem Adar, a researcher at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin, said that with events moving so quickly and so many aspects of Syria's future still uncertain, it was too early to say whether Erdoan would ultimately emerge triumphant from the events of the last two weeks. Everything is still up in the air, she said. I am not convinced that Turkey is completely in control of the situation.

Cartography by Steven Bernard