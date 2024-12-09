



Donald Trump urged Vladimir Putin to reach an immediate settlement to end the war in Ukraine, saying it was “time” for the Russian president to act.

The US president-elect wrote on social media on Sunday that [Volodymyr] “Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and put an end to this madness.”

He called for “an immediate ceasefire” and said “negotiations should begin.”

Referring to his closeness to Mr Putin, he added: “I know Vladimir well. This is the time for him to act. China can help. The world is waiting!”

Appearing on Meet The Press on NBC's US partner Sky News, he was asked if he was actively working to end the nearly three-year-old conflict, and he replied “I am”.

Mr. Trump reiterated that he was open to reducing U.S. military aid to Ukraine. Asked if the country should prepare for possible cuts in U.S. aid, he said “possibly.”

Likewise, he again warned that the United States could leave NATO if other member states did not increase their contributions, but said: “If they pay their bills and if I think they treat them fairly, the answer is absolutely: I would stay. with NATO.”

Asked if he would consider removing the United States from the alliance if that were not the case, he replied: “Absolutely. Yeah, absolutely.”

He would not confirm whether he had spoken to the Russian leader since his November election victory, as he said he did not want to “do anything that could hinder the negotiations.”

The former president's call for an immediate ceasefire goes further than anything outgoing President Joe Biden has said.

It is his clearest effort yet to resolve one of the world's major crises before he takes office on Jan. 20 and contrasts with the Biden administration, which has made a point of not not pressure kyiv for an immediate truce.

Mr. Trump's latest intervention comes the day after his talks in Paris with the Ukrainian president and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The trio joined other world leaders in the city for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral after the devastating 2019 fire.

Mr Zelensky called his weekend discussions with Mr Trump “constructive”, but he warned in a message on the messaging app Telegram on Sunday that Ukraine needed a “just and solid peace, that the Russians would not destroy within a few years.”

A viable peace with Russia must be underpinned by “effective peace guarantees,” he said, adding that Ukrainians “want peace more than anyone.” Russia provoked war on our territory.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Moscow's often-stated position that it was open to negotiations with Ukraine.

Washington has increased its support for Ukraine and on Saturday US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced almost $1 billion more (£784 million) in weapons.

In another social media update on Sunday, Zelenskyy claimed that kyiv had so far lost 43,000 troops since the invasion began in February 2022, while another 370,000 had been injured.

Western officials say the past few months of bitter positional warfare in eastern Ukraine have resulted in record losses for both sides, with tens of thousands killed and wounded each month.

