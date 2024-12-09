Jihadist terrorists now rule Syria

The reversal of the Assad regime in Syria it's Hamas. The invasion of Israel by terrorist groups on October 7 triggered a series of events that seriously weakened Iran and consequently exposed its Syrian client. Alongside Russia, Tehran has supported Assad since the rebellion against his regime that began in 2011. During its defensive war that followed the October 7 massacres, however, Israel inflicted enormous damage on the two main proxies of Iran, Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. . Furthermore Iran itself turned out to be a paper tiger in the damaging counterattacks that followed Tehran's largely ineffective missile barrages against Israel.

Spotting this opportunity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, concerned with both the destruction of Kurdish forces in northern Syria and his broader expansionist Islamist agenda, gave his terrorist proxies in Syria the green light to act. Speaking to the media, he almost admitted that his intention was to bring down Assad. The most striking is that in a lightning offensive, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) broke out from Idlib, at the head of a group of other armed groups capturing the major cities of Aleppo, Hama, Homs and now Damascus.

Given the monstrosities of the Assad regime, many in the West have been enthusiastic about its downfall, with some even hailing HTS as the good guys, led by the seemingly reasonable rhetoric of their leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani .

Not so fast. We can see many echoes of Afghanistan in what is happening in Syria. A similar power vacuum emerged there after Joe Biden withdrew US forces in 2021, leading to a surprisingly rapid advance by the Taliban. As in Afghanistan, demoralized Syrian government forces collapsed in the face of the jihadist march, many of them melting and some changing sides. In some areas, political accommodations were also obtained by local leaders who preferred not to fight.

But also remember how, in 2021, the Taliban tried to convince the world that they had changed from the group that had inflicted so much brutality on the country before being driven out 20 years earlier. Their spokesperson said they would not seek revenge against those who collaborated with coalition forces and the US-backed government, and would even respect women's rights and the freedom of the press.

We know how it happened. Well, HTS is trying the same trick now. Jolani even went as far as declare that diversity is a strength. He suggested that the Syrian people had nothing to fear and that his intention was to decentralize the country's governance, with different ethnic and religious groups free to rule their own regions.

There is no doubt that this was an effort to lessen resistance as HTS progressed and also to gain some acceptance among gullible Westerners. But we must not forget that HTS is a jihadist group originating from al-Qaeda, which includes the remnants of the group led by Abu Musab al Zarqawi, a Jordanian Palestinian known as the sheikh of the massacres. Wherever they exercised authority, they inflicted abuse.

So, if HTS emerges from Assad's fall as the country's new leader, we should have no illusions that what follows will be more acceptable. On the contrary, the situation risks being even worse, and not only for human rights in Syria.

Assad is a lifelong enemy of Israel and has allowed Iran to use the country both as a transit route for Hezbollah's munitions to Lebanon and to build a base to attack the Jewish state. But direct Syrian aggression against Israel has been limited by Russian influence as well as Assad's desire for greater acceptance in the Arab world. No such restrictions are likely to apply under the HTS Rule.

HTS jihadists seize weapons wherever they find them. It is now very likely that large stockpiles of munitions, including chemical weapons, armored fighting vehicles, combat aircraft and missiles, will fall under their control.

To alleviate this nightmare scenario, the Israeli Air Force appears to have struck critical weapons depots. This could prove to be a service not only to their own country, but also to other nations and forces in the region.

For now, HTS is aiming for control of Syria. But it is not credible that they will not turn their attention across borders in time. And this may not be limited to aggression against Israel: it is very likely that Syria is once again on the verge of becoming a major exporter of jihadist terrorism.

Before welcoming the rise of HTS, we must keep in mind that the enemy of my enemy can still be my enemy.