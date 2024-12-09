Politics
Jihadist terrorists now rule Syria
The reversal of the Assad regime in Syria it's Hamas. The invasion of Israel by terrorist groups on October 7 triggered a series of events that seriously weakened Iran and consequently exposed its Syrian client. Alongside Russia, Tehran has supported Assad since the rebellion against his regime that began in 2011. During its defensive war that followed the October 7 massacres, however, Israel inflicted enormous damage on the two main proxies of Iran, Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. . Furthermore Iran itself turned out to be a paper tiger in the damaging counterattacks that followed Tehran's largely ineffective missile barrages against Israel.
Spotting this opportunity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, concerned with both the destruction of Kurdish forces in northern Syria and his broader expansionist Islamist agenda, gave his terrorist proxies in Syria the green light to act. Speaking to the media, he almost admitted that his intention was to bring down Assad. The most striking is that in a lightning offensive, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) broke out from Idlib, at the head of a group of other armed groups capturing the major cities of Aleppo, Hama, Homs and now Damascus.
Given the monstrosities of the Assad regime, many in the West have been enthusiastic about its downfall, with some even hailing HTS as the good guys, led by the seemingly reasonable rhetoric of their leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani .
Not so fast. We can see many echoes of Afghanistan in what is happening in Syria. A similar power vacuum emerged there after Joe Biden withdrew US forces in 2021, leading to a surprisingly rapid advance by the Taliban. As in Afghanistan, demoralized Syrian government forces collapsed in the face of the jihadist march, many of them melting and some changing sides. In some areas, political accommodations were also obtained by local leaders who preferred not to fight.
But also remember how, in 2021, the Taliban tried to convince the world that they had changed from the group that had inflicted so much brutality on the country before being driven out 20 years earlier. Their spokesperson said they would not seek revenge against those who collaborated with coalition forces and the US-backed government, and would even respect women's rights and the freedom of the press.
We know how it happened. Well, HTS is trying the same trick now. Jolani even went as far as declare that diversity is a strength. He suggested that the Syrian people had nothing to fear and that his intention was to decentralize the country's governance, with different ethnic and religious groups free to rule their own regions.
There is no doubt that this was an effort to lessen resistance as HTS progressed and also to gain some acceptance among gullible Westerners. But we must not forget that HTS is a jihadist group originating from al-Qaeda, which includes the remnants of the group led by Abu Musab al Zarqawi, a Jordanian Palestinian known as the sheikh of the massacres. Wherever they exercised authority, they inflicted abuse.
So, if HTS emerges from Assad's fall as the country's new leader, we should have no illusions that what follows will be more acceptable. On the contrary, the situation risks being even worse, and not only for human rights in Syria.
Assad is a lifelong enemy of Israel and has allowed Iran to use the country both as a transit route for Hezbollah's munitions to Lebanon and to build a base to attack the Jewish state. But direct Syrian aggression against Israel has been limited by Russian influence as well as Assad's desire for greater acceptance in the Arab world. No such restrictions are likely to apply under the HTS Rule.
HTS jihadists seize weapons wherever they find them. It is now very likely that large stockpiles of munitions, including chemical weapons, armored fighting vehicles, combat aircraft and missiles, will fall under their control.
To alleviate this nightmare scenario, the Israeli Air Force appears to have struck critical weapons depots. This could prove to be a service not only to their own country, but also to other nations and forces in the region.
For now, HTS is aiming for control of Syria. But it is not credible that they will not turn their attention across borders in time. And this may not be limited to aggression against Israel: it is very likely that Syria is once again on the verge of becoming a major exporter of jihadist terrorism.
Before welcoming the rise of HTS, we must keep in mind that the enemy of my enemy can still be my enemy.
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/jihadi-terrorists-now-rule-syria-174456714.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Liberia: Nigerian table tennis veteran donates tennis balls to LNTTA
- News – Hockey Australia
- Birds with avian flu found in KC Metro
- Eric Schmidt named head coach of the North Dakota football program
- The video shows rebels escorting the Syrian prime minister out of office as the Assad regime falls
- Jihadist terrorists now rule Syria
- Team spirit contributes to China's victory at the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships
- Is Iceland the best place in the world to be a woman?
- Thousands are still without power due to Storm Darragh and flights have been canceled due to strong winds at the weekend.
- Valley News – Big Green men's hockey is looking forward to changing its tune
- Trump calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine after meeting Zelensky in Paris
- Minnesota reports most pertussis cases since 2012