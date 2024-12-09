UK government bans daytime TV adverts for less healthy foods like burgers and muffins to combat childhood obesity – StartupNews.fyi





Foods classified as 'less healthy' by the government include fast food, soft drinks, ready meals, pastries, cereal bars and sugary yoghurts. (Image used for representational purposes only) Foods classified as “less healthy” by the government include fast foodsoft drinks, ready meals, pastries, cereal bars and sweet yogurts. The move follows a National Health Service (NHS) report highlighting rising rates of childhood obesity in the UK. Nearly one in ten (9.2%) reception-age children are classed as obese and around 23.7% of five-year-olds suffer from tooth decay due to excessive sugar consumption, according to NHS data . BBC quoted Health Secretary Wes Streeting as saying the policy was the first step towards a major shift in the focus of healthcare from disease to prevention, and towards achieving the ambition of our government to give every child a healthy and happy start in life. What other foods are included? The UK government has expanded its list of foods classified as less healthy, banning daytime adverts for products high in sugar, fat and salt. This includes popular breakfast options like croissants, pancakes, waffles and sugary cereals such as granola, muesli and instant porridge. Sweetened yoghurts, soft drinks, some fruit juices, energy drinks and snacks like lentil chips, seaweed treats and Bombay mix are also on the restricted list. Traditional burgers and chicken nuggets are also included. However, healthier alternatives such as natural oat porridge and unsweetened yogurt remain exempt from the restrictions. The government aims to prevent around 20,000 cases of childhood obesity each year through these measures. Health Secretary Wes Streeting highlighted the urgency of the initiative, saying: “Obesity robs our children of the best possible start in life, puts them at risk of lifelong health problems and costs billions to the NHS. This government is taking action now to end junk food ads targeting children on television and online. The BBC report indicates that the former prime minister Boris Johnson had initially proposed banning television advertisements before 9:00 p.m. for foods high in sugar, salt and fat in 2021, but its implementation was delayed until 2025 to give the food and drink industry time to s adapt to the cost of living crisis. The government estimates that this legislation will remove 7.2 billion calories each year from children's diets, making a significant contribution to reducing obesity rates in the UK. Source link

