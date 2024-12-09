Fake news increased during Imran Khan's party's protest march to Islamabad: report





ANI | Updated: Dec 09, 2024 11:33 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]December 9 (ANI): A watchdog released its report on the rise in fake news circulating in national and social media during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest march to Islamabad on November 24, a reported The Express Tribune. The report revealed how disinformation has disrupted security agencies, government and political parties. The Fake News Watchdog, an organization dedicated to researching disinformation, revealed that fabricated news during the PTI protest had a destructive effect and sharing information without verification distorted Pakistan's image internationally. The report mentions several examples of fake news, including a fabricated video message from the PTI founder, fake news about the arrest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Bushra Bibi, the founder's wife of the PTI, Imran Khan, and a statement falsely attributed to the Ministry of Interior of Pakistan. Minister.

Besides, baseless allegations regarding hundreds of bodies lying at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic Hospital have had an adverse effect, according to The Express Tribune report. Other fabricated stories included the alleged appointment of Asad Qaiser as PTI chairman and a narrative falsely linked to Imran Khan's son Suleman Khan. According to the report, former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Qasim Suri's statements regarding Imran Khan's health had a very negative effect, while an old photo was used during a press conference by Attock District Police Officer Ghiyas Gul. The news of the death of a PTI worker, who allegedly fell from a container, was the subject of international discussions until it was proven false after the worker came to the surface and held a meeting with Ali Amin Gandapur, The Express Tribune reported. The report said: “Not only the security agencies, but also the PTI leadership, have been facing serious difficulties due to the fake news. Victims of fake news include the government, security agencies and political parties. Therefore, measures to combat fake news in Pakistan need to be taken urgently. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/fake-news-increased-during-imran-khans-party-protest-march-towards-islamabad-report20241209113301/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos