“I would shoplift if this place didn’t keep me alive”





Nottinghamshire Live highlights the impact of shoplifting on small, independent businesses in the run-up to Christmas, the busiest time of year for retail. This week, journalist Joshua Hartley visits a center that helps hundreds of people in the city.

Former shoplifters have praised the work of a charity which has given hundreds of people a vital alternative to a life of crime. The open kitchen on Mansfield Road, near its junction with Alfred Street North, serves around 130 needy Nottingham residents each day.

Imran Khan, 46, coordinates the city-based charity Muslim Hands' community kitchen and said many of its users would raid shops to survive without it. “A lot of people will say to me, ‘I don’t need to do anything now’.

“I think we are already helping to reduce shoplifting – the police told the Open Kitchen in Houndslow that they have helped to reduce thefts in the area and I think we are achieving the same result. “We're making a real difference in this area, giving people an option, trying to get them back on their feet with jobs and support and meals.”

Grateful users of the service queued outside the small kitchen before Mr Khan opened it at around 11am, allowing them to collect hot meals in Tupperware boxes, fruit, bread and snacks. The establishment is open 365 days a year and its manager knows the regulars very well and the challenges they face.

“I know most people by name, probably about 80 percent of the regulars. I think that makes all the difference. People don't usually give homeless people or people who are struggling the time of day. Before I started here, I probably would have walked past these people on the street and thought “please don't talk to me.”

“I think people don't recognize them as humans with the emotions that everyone feels, so just getting a little bit of respect and love makes a real difference to people.” Mr Khan said the kitchen had been able to reach out and listen to people struggling with serious mental health issues.

More than 100 people come every day to collect hot meals, fruit, bread and snacks – Credit: Nottingham Post

Steven McKenzie, 57, who has walked from Hyson Green to Open Kitchen every day for 18 months, had to steal food to survive. “If it wasn’t for this place, people would resort to shoplifting,” he said.

“I only stole food. I needed to do that to get through the day,” Mr McKenzie added, explaining that he needed to eat for his epilepsy medication to work.

He continued: “I still felt very guilty and ashamed afterwards. If more people were like that and there was support, it would obviously mean fewer people would have to steal.”

Darren Edwards, 46, said there was a time when he was well known among traders because of his thefts, but Open Kitchen helped him avoid turning to crime. He said: “This place keeps me alive, I come here every other day and it truly is a lifeline for hundreds of people.”

Mr Edwards was homeless from January to June this year, during which time he lived in a tent at Bestwood Country Park. “I've been homeless and shoplifted, but I stole food rather than doing it to fund a drug problem or anything like that.

“I would steal Greggs or chocolate. I absolutely hated it, and the fact that I had become someone who was known for stealing, but it was a means to an end.”

For the past six months, a weekly job service has been operating from one of the kitchen tables. Maria Sinclair, who works for the Second Chance Learning Academy, helps visitors with their resumes, job applications and courses.

“You can definitely achieve a lot by having a service that holds people's hands and helps them through life,” said the 33-year-old charity worker, before adding: “It makes a huge difference, especially when people don't know where they are going and feel a little lost, or have been out of work for a long time.

You can donate to support Open Kitchen's work here

