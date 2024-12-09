PM Modi to inaugurate 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' in Jaipur today





After the Jaipur event, PM Modi will next visit Panipat in Haryana, where he will launch the Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) Bima Sakhi Yojana, a program aimed at empowering women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024' in Jaipur on Monday, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The event is organized at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC). As per his schedule, the Prime Minister will arrive at the Jaipur airport on Monday morning and join the JECC. Upon arrival, he will inaugurate the summit and give a brief tour of the exhibition in Hall B. The Prime Minister will then proceed to the inauguration hall (Hall-A), where Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will present him with a memento. A children's choir will then welcome the PM. After the welcome, the Chief Minister will address the audience, followed by the screening of the film Rising Rajasthan. According to officials, “captains of industry”, including Mukesh Ambani, Anil Agarwal, Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam and Karan Adani, will address the gathering. This will be followed by Prime Minister Modi's special address. After the Jaipur event, PM Modi will next visit Panipat in Haryana, where he will launch the Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) Bima Sakhi Yojana, a program aimed at empowering women. The initiative will provide training to women aged 18 to 70, who have passed Class X, to become LIC officers. They will receive a stipend for the first three years to promote financial literacy and awareness. After completing their training, these women will have the opportunity to qualify for positions as LIC development officers. In Panipat, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Karnal. The campus, covering 495 acres, will cost over Rs 700 crore and will focus on crop diversification and research into horticultural technologies. (This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published by ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-pm-modi-to-inaugurate-rising-rajasthan-global-investment-summit-in-jaipur-today-3121471 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos