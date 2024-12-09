ASIO says no continuing threat after synagogue attack





No lingering threat after synagogue attack: ASIO chief executive Mike Burgess said the agency had carried out its own investigations to ensure there was no lingering threat after the attack on the Melbourne synagogue. Melbourne synagogue attack declared an act of terrorism: Victorian authorities are treating Friday's synagogue attack as an act of terrorism, Prime Minister Jacinta Allan confirmed at a press conference with police . Signing of the Nauru-Australia treaty, CBA will provide banking services: the treaty provides $100 million for Nauru's budget and $40 million to improve policing, security, training and infrastructure over the next five years. Trump says January 6 committee should be jailed: President-elect Donald Trump, in his first post-election television interview, promised a confrontational return to the White House. Bowen criticizes Coalition nuclear timetable: Energy Minister Chris Bowen says Coalition timetable for nuclear power deployment is inaccurate and wildly optimistic after CSIRO report reveals construction of such an industry would be too costly and too slow. Dutton promises anti-Semitism task force: Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says the Coalition will set up a dedicated anti-Semitism task force to tackle the problem in Australia if elected, after the alleged firebombing of a Melbourne synagogue on Friday.

