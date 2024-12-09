Pakistani information minister slams Imran Khan's party's call for civil disobedience





ANI | Updated: Dec 09, 2024 12:41 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]December 9 (ANI): Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) call for civil disobedience, calling its proponent “disobedient since childhood”, Dawn reported. Referring to PTI founder Imran Khan, Tarar said: “The shameful call for civil disobedience came from someone who set electricity bills on fire.” He said: “You have been disobedient since childhood. » In his remarks at a Christmas event in his constituency, Tarar said people needed solutions to inflation and not disruptive measures like civil disobedience, Dawn reported. He said: “People have rejected the policy of civil disobedience and violence. There will be no more chaos and mischief in the country. Tarar said: “The people have resisted such tactics in the past and will do so again. The disbelievers will not succeed in realizing their ulterior motives. » Attaullah Tarar said the federal government was implementing the National Action Plan to eliminate terrorism. However, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was not serious about maintaining law and order in the province. The minister alleged that funds were being diverted to construct a false narrative rather than tackling violence in areas like Kurram. Meanwhile, in a move that indicates a change in strategy, the PTI has decided to enter into negotiations with the establishment, postponing its civil disobedience. movement until the outcome of the negotiations is clear. The PTI believes that the measures to remove Imran Khan are in vain. On Sunday, PTI Punjab president Hammad Azhar said the 'minus-Imran formula' had failed in the past and would fail again, Dawn reported.

In an article on In another article shared on X, Azhar said that top establishment officials did not seem on the same page. He said, “Someone is giving hope to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while another was seen coddling PML-N leaders. Hammad Azhar said: “None of these touts have the courage to become councilors, and the parties they pampered may not win a single seat if the elections are conducted transparently.” “Separately, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, a member of the PTI negotiating committee, said the party founded by Imran Khan believed in negotiating with the “real centers of power” instead of the government. Speaking to Dawn, Raza, who is also the chairman of the Ittehad Sunni Council, said: “The government does not have the authority for meaningful negotiations. Negotiations will only take place with those who are the real source of power. emphasized that The PTI has never ruled out negotiations with the establishment and has remained open to negotiations Talking about the decision to postpone the civil disobedience movement, Raza said: “We will not launch the campaign on December 14. civil disobedience will only begin if negotiations fail” He added: “If the government cannot respond to our demands, we will engage directly with those who have the power to respond.”

