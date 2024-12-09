Imran Khans PTI faces fresh crackdown amid political unrest





Pakistani authorities are intensifying their crackdown on leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, following recent unrest linked to former party leader Imran Khan. On December 5, 2024, non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against 25 prominent PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The action is part of the legal consequences arising from the attack on the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters (GHQ), which occurred amid widespread protests following Khan's arrest.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi, headed by Justice Amjad Ali Shah, has taken steps to hold individuals accountable for their alleged roles in the GHQ attack. Among those targeted are Shibli Faraz, Zain Qureshi and Shehryar Afridi. The arrests were made mandatory after these leaders failed to appear at the scheduled court hearing.

Gandapur publicly denounced the government's recent actions, accusing the federal government, led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), of illegally deploying the army against PTI supporters. In remarks made after attending a graduation ceremony at Gomal Medical College, he said: “The government imposed Section 245 and used the army to shoot innocent people. ” He said there were “12 confirmed martyrs and 107 of our supporters are missing”, highlighting the crisis facing PTI supporters.

The violence began on May 9, 2023, when Imran Khan was arrested while appearing in court on corruption charges. This sparked major unrest across the country, with PTI supporters violently clashing with police and security personnel. Major civilian and military installations, including GHQ, faced serious vandalism during these riots. Khan's arrest was seen by many as politically motivated, leading to increased frustration among his supporters, which quickly spread as protests turned into riots.

After Khan's arrest, the situation worsened and thousands of people took to the streets to demand his release. The ensuing violence led the government to declare martial law-like restrictions, leading to more than 5,000 arrests, most of them under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

In the aftermath of the May protests, key PTI leaders were indicted alongside Khan, with accusations of orchestrated violence against government institutions and personnel. According to reports, police have since arrested several PTI officials directly or indirectly involved in the riots, targeting individuals as high-ranking as former ministers.

Reports also indicate Khan's central role in these protests, with the current regime claiming he orchestrated the movement against law enforcement and military forces. There is substantial evidence cited by the federal government claiming Khan's direct involvement, which led to formal charges against him and other PTI leaders.

PTI leaders, who face numerous charges, are reportedly preparing their legal defense, asserting their innocence and warning against government overreach. Several leaders, including Khan, have openly criticized systemic reprisals against party members and vowed to continue their political fight, equating their situation with persecution.

This crackdown on the PTI, which has seen its leaders and supporters face intense scrutiny from law enforcement, raises questions about political freedom and civil rights in Pakistan. Legal maneuvers undertaken by the government may also reflect broader ploys to regain political control amid growing dissatisfaction and rallying of sentiment among the population.

Meanwhile, other political factions have expressed concerns over reports of military assault on PTI protesters, saying force was being used excessively against peaceful protests. This prompted several civil society organizations and human rights advocates to call for investigations and protection of citizens' rights to peacefully assemble.

This month is proving crucial as many eyes remain on Pakistan's political scene, particularly regarding Khan's fate and the government's response to the growing civil unrest sparked by his leadership and subsequent arrest. The tense atmosphere continues to evolve as both sides prepare for further potential clashes as rallies are held across the country to demand Khan's release and protest government actions against the PTI.

With arrest warrants now issued, PTI leaders and supporters are bracing for what could become a tense new chapter during this period of significant political upheaval. The stakes are high as the situation continues to evolve, and the eyes of the world remain glued to the authorities' response as public opinion fluctuates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://evrimagaci.org/tpg/imran-khans-pti-faces-fresh-crackdown-amid-political-turmoil-81427 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos