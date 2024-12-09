Exclusive – Boris Johnson signals UK's willingness to dismantle and help Ukraine's wheat exports





Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain was ready to help with mine clearance operations off Ukraine's southern coast and was considering offering insurance to ships carrying millions of tonnes of grain stuck in the country .

Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine and blockade of its Black Sea ports have prevented the country, traditionally one of the world's leading food producers, from exporting much of the more than 20 million tonnes of cereals stored in its silos. That helped drive food prices to record highs and left tens of millions of people struggling to eat, a crisis that Western officials say could last two years. Turkey is trying to broker negotiations between the United Nations, Ukraine and Russia to create a possible secure maritime corridor in the Black Sea, but Moscow first wants some Western sanctions lifted to facilitate its exports of grain and oil. 'fertilizer. “There is work to be done. We are working with the Turks and other European friends and allies to see what we can do,” Johnson said in an interview with Reuters during a visit to Rwanda for a summit of the Commonwealth. London's insurance market has placed the entire region on its high-risk list, meaning high transport costs. Johnson said Britain was considering all options when asked whether the government could provide sovereign guarantees for maritime insurance. “What the UK can offer above all is expertise in maritime insurance and extensive experience in transporting goods across, so to speak, contested maritime zones,” he said. declared. Asked whether Britain was prepared to help Ukraine dismantle the zone, Johnson replied: “Yes, I don't want to go into technical or military details, but you can infer from what we We have already done by providing equipment to the Ukrainians to protect themselves, that we are certainly discussing with them on the technical level to help them dismantle Odessa. Any mine clearance effort would be the largest attempt since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s, and any mine clearance project in Ukraine would take several months. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said separately on Thursday that urgent action needed to be taken over the next month, ahead of the next harvest, to maintain supplies. FOOD CRISIS Britain, the United States and the European Union, which supply arms to Ukraine, have accused Russia of fomenting a food crisis by blocking Ukraine's wheat exports, which make up about a tenth of world wheat exports. The European Union's foreign policy chief said earlier this week that Russia was committing a war crime by blocking the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian wheat. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this month that millions of people could starve due to the blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which he said had left the world “on the brink of a terrible food crisis.” “. Russia denies responsibility for the food crisis, blaming Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for driving up global food prices. Furthermore, he claims that the West has spread lies about the causes of the crisis. While acknowledging that there are multiple factors as to why food inflation is so high, Johnson accused Putin of trying to hold the world to ransom with the blockade. “Absolutely inconceivable,” he said. “This supply could help people around the world, it could help some of the poorest countries in the world.”

