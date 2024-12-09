Why is Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife, a bigger threat to the Pakistani regime?





Few figures in Pakistan's political landscape generate as much interest or controversy as Bushra Bibi, the third wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bushra's entry into politics became evident on November 26, when she led supporters of Imran Khan, amid a government lockdown and violent police opposition, to demand the release of the imprisoned founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “You all must promise that until Khan is among us, you will not leave D-Chowk,” Bushra said, riding on top of a truck, during her first public speech.

Her role in the protest raised eyebrows among many in Islamabad, as she had always kept a low profile since her marriage to Khan in 2018. Without naming her, Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that “a woman” was responsible for the destruction that occurred during the protests. He also said the root cause of the unrest was a “hidden hand”.

The rise of Bushra Bibi

Without officially holding office, Bushra became a de facto leader of the PTI in the absence of Imran Khan. She has been rallying support for her imprisoned husband even as the government continues to target her.

She also convinced her supporters to protest near the country's parliament, despite Imran Khan's instructions to gather in Islamabad's suburbs, underscoring her growing active role in PTI's strategy, Reuters reported citing officials of the party.

“Her posture is different and even the government is also targeting her,” Mazhar Abbas, a journalist and political analyst, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

However, according to PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari, Bushra Bibi is leading the protest “on the orders of Imran Khan”. He said Bushra's imprisonment for almost a year won the admiration of his supporters, which helped mobilize large numbers of protesters.

“Placing Bibi at the forefront of these protests is a politically savvy move, due to her relationship with Khan. It gives her a level of authenticity that will appeal to protesters and will strengthen their commitment to the cause,” Michael said Kugelman, director of the association. Wilson Center South Asia Institute.

Personal life

Born Bushra Riaz Watto, she is said to come from a family of landowners in Punjab. However, little is known about his early life. Bushra also commands respect from Imran Khan and his supporters, who call her Bushra Bibi or Bushra Begum.

She married Khan in a secret ceremony in 2018. It was the former prime minister's third marriage and his second. The couple, however, faced a setback when they were accused of not respecting the waiting period imposed by Islam after Bushra Bibi's previous marriage. However, the conviction was overturned by a court this year.

A devotee of Fariduddin Masud Ganjshakar, a revered Muslim mystic, Bushra usually appears in public wearing a flowing black or white abaya, or robe and her face covered by a veil.

It is not known when or how she met Imran Khan, but according to former aide Aun Chaudhry, the former prime minister was very impressed by her spirituality. Her husband's opponents accuse him of practicing witchcraft, a claim his aides have repeatedly denied.

Bushra was jailed for nine months in connection with a case involving the illegal sale of state gifts. She was released from prison in October.

