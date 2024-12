PM Modi inaugurates Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in Jaipur

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 and the Rajasthan Global Business Expo at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre. The key dignitaries present at the event included Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, ministers, MPs, MLAs and industry leaders. The three-day event highlights Rajasthan's potential as a leading investment destination, aligning with the theme 'Filled, Responsible, Ready'. A vision for Rajasthan's growth Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi hailed Rajasthan as an extremely promising state, rich in natural resources, skilled manpower and cultural heritage. He highlighted the strategic importance of the state in connecting major economic centers like Delhi and Mumbai, citing the ongoing projects such as the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the Dedicated Freight Corridor as transformational for regional development benefiting the districts of Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi and Kota. The summit focuses on 12 thematic sessions, covering areas such as sustainable mining, inclusive tourism, agri-food innovations and women-led startups. Eight country-specific discussions will address themes such as water management and industrial versatility. A Pravasi Rajasthani conclave and an MSME conclave are also planned, bringing together over 32 countries and 20 international organizations. Boosting MSMEs and tourism Prime Minister Modi hailed Rajasthan's vibrant MSME sector, which employs over 50 lakh people. He lauded the state's new MSME policy and highlighted central initiatives such as the Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme which have doubled the flow of credit to small scale industries. Further, he highlighted Rajasthan's growing appeal for tourism, calling for investment in heritage, ecotourism and destination weddings. The Prime Minister urged global investors to capitalize on the immense potential of Rajasthan. He expressed confidence in the combined efforts of the government and the private sector to propel Rajasthan into a new era of growth, thereby contributing to India's vision of becoming a self-reliant global power. The event sets the stage for Rajasthan to become a hub of innovation, investment and inclusive development. Read also:

