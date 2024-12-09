Lawyer Gohar denies allegations regarding Imran Khan's release schedule – Pashto News and Current Affairs Channel





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has rejected the recent claims of Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, regarding the release of the former Prime Minister .

Aleema Khan had earlier said that the government had hinted that it would release Imran Khan within 20 days. Speaking in Lahore, she suggested that public protests had pushed the government to take this step.

Aleemas' remarks on the government's intentions

Aleema Khan claimed that the continued PTI protests had forced the government to consider releasing Imran Khan. She also mentioned a meeting between lawyer Gohar and Imran Khan at Adiala jail, during which the issue was allegedly discussed.

According to Aleema, the PML-N government has expressed its desire to quell public unrest by facilitating the release of Imran Khan. She said the move was aimed at alleviating growing citizen discontent.

Rebuttal from lawyer Gohars

Lawyer Gohar strongly denied these claims in a telephonic interview with Geo News. He said he had no contact with government officials on or before November 24.

“There was no discussion with the government about the release of Imran Khan,” Gohar said. He categorically rejected Aleema Khan's claim that he had given a specific timetable for the former prime minister's freedom.

The statement regarding a 20-day deadline for his release is incorrect. No such promise was made by the government, Gohar clarified.

He also dismissed suggestions that the government agreed to release Imran Khan in return for ending the ongoing PTI sit-in protest.

Aleema Khan worried about legal delays

Aleema Khan called for expedited legal proceedings in her remarks. She argued that speedy trials would save time and resources for all parties involved. She specifically criticized the delays in the Jinnah House case.

According to her, the PTI leaders were not seeking bail, but were demanding that the court hearings begin without further postponement. She expressed concerns about the lack of substantial evidence in the lawsuits and the unnecessary waste of time caused by protracted legal battles.

Public and legal implications

Aleema Khan's statements triggered discussions on the government's stance and PTI's strategy amid the ongoing protests. Lawyer Gohar's rebuttal highlights the absence of formal agreements or negotiations regarding Imran Khan's release.

As public unrest continues, attention is now shifting to legal battles and the call for justice in cases like that of Jinnah House. Both sides are under pressure to address growing concerns about transparency and accountability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khybernews.tv/barrister-gohar-denies-claims-about-imran-khans-release-timeline/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos