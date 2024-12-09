Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi and Adani with fake 'interview' on Parliament premises





Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with opposition MPs, stage a protest against the issue of Gautam Adani indictment during the winter session, at Parliament House in New Delhi December 9, 2024. | Photo credit: ANI

Leaders of some INDIA bloc parties protested on Monday (December 9, 2024) at the Parliament complex over the Adani dispute, with Rahul Gandhi conducting a mock 'talk' on the issue with Congress members wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and of industrialist Gautam Adani. Outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Members of Parliament from other opposition parties, raised slogans “Modi, Adani ek hain » and “we want justice”. “. After raising slogans, Mr. Gandhi conducted a mock “interview” with Congress leaders wearing the masks of Prime Minister Modi and Mr. Adani. Mr Gandhi asked the party member wearing Mr Adani's mask why Parliament was not allowed to function, to which the Congress MP (posing as Adani) replied: “We will have to ask Amit Bhai…this man is missing.” . Asked by Mr Gandhi about the relationship between the two, the Congress MP replied: “We are together.” The Congress leader wearing Mr Adani's mask also said: “He does everything I say and want… be it at the airport or anything else.” On why Prime Minister Modi remained silent, the Congress MP posing as Mr Adani said, “This man is in tension these days”, drawing laughter. When asked what his next project was and what he proposed to buy now, the Congress MP wearing Mr Adani's mask said: “We haven't decided yet. We have a meeting this evening”. The Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party did not participate in the protest. However, Samajwadi Party chief Ram Gopal Yadav said not much should be made of the absence of some leaders and asserted that “all is well” in the opposition bloc. Left MPs Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were among those who raised slogans and demanded a discussion and investigation into the Adani Group. The protest took place in front of the Makar Dwar steps of Parliament and not on the steps leading there following an advisory from the Lok Sabha Secretariat not to protest on the steps. Opposition protests over the Adani issue have been taking place inside Parliament since the start of the winter session. Congress and some other opposition parties have demanded an investigation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) following the indictment of Mr Adani and other company officials in a US court. Congress said Mr Adani's indictment “vindicates” its demand for a JPC probe into various “scams” involving the billionaire industrialist's conglomerate. Mr Gandhi demanded the immediate arrest of Mr Adani. The Adani Group has dismissed all allegations as “baseless”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rahul-gandhi-takes-dig-at-pm-modi-adani-with-mock-interview-in-parliament-premises/article68964848.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos