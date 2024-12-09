Trump outlines his agenda, including mass deportations, in TV interview | US Election News 2024





US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to deliver on his campaign promises of mass deportations and new tariffs in his first television interview since his re-election.

Appearing on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, Trump reiterated his intention to deport anyone who entered the United States without authorization.

I think you have to do it, and it's a very difficult thing to do, but you have rules, regulations, laws. They entered illegally, Trump said.

You know, the people who have been treated unfairly are the ones who have been waiting in line for 10 years to enter the country.

Trump has said he is willing to work with Democrats to keep so-called Dreamers who came to the United States as children and have lived in the country most of their lives undocumented, but has also suggested that U.S. citizens could be deported along with their undocumented immigrants. family members.

I don't want to break up families, Trump said. So the only way to not break up the family is to keep them together and send them all away.

Trump also reiterated his intention to end the right to citizenship, guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.

Amending the Constitution is a long and difficult process involving Congress and all 50 states, but Trump has said he is exploring options including executive action to end what he called a ridiculous law.

I seek to make our country great. “I'm looking to lower prices because I won on two things that I won on the border and on groceries,” he said.

Trump said that while he can't guarantee his plan to impose tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico won't raise prices, the tariffs would ultimately help the economy American.

I firmly believe in tariffs. The prices are magnificent. They will make us rich, he said.

Why are we subsidizing these countries? If we had to subsidize them, let them become a state.

During the interview, Trump also discussed plans to withdraw U.S. support for Ukraine and said kyiv should probably prepare for less aid.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Washington has approved nearly $183 billion in military, humanitarian and other aid to Ukraine, according to U.S. government data.

Outgoing President Joe Biden promised $988 million in additional aid and another $925 million before leaving office on January 20.

The Republican said he was actively seeking to end the war in Ukraine, but did not confirm how recently he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he had spoken admiringly of in the past.

I don't want to say anything that could hinder the negotiations, he said.

Trump said the United States would only stay in NATO if members paid their bills and the European majority of members treated the United States fairly by expanding bilateral trade.

The president-elect also said that if he had remained in the White House after the 2020 election, the wars in Ukraine and Gaza would never have happened.

Trump and many of his supporters claim the 2020 election was stolen by Biden and the Democrats.

Anger over the election results later led Trump supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to overturn the vote.

During his interview, Trump said he would consider pardoning all 944 people criminally convicted for their roles in the uprising.

Of those, 562 had been sentenced to prison terms as of August, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

I'll watch everything. “Well, look at the individual cases, but I'm going to move very quickly on day one,” Trump said.

These people have been in prison for three or four years, and they are in a dirty, disgusting place that should not even be allowed to be open.

Trump has said lawmakers who participated in a congressional investigation into the events of Jan. 6 should be jailed, although he stopped short of saying he would order the FBI to investigate.

Trump also said he would not stop his chosen FBI director, Kash Patel, from investigating the so-called deep state.

If they think someone has been dishonest, crooked or a corrupt politician, I think they probably have an obligation to do that, Trump said.

Trump sidestepped a question about whether he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Biden, although he separately accused the outgoing president of weaponizing the justice system against him.

I seek to make our country successful. Revenge will come through success, Trump said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/12/9/trump-lays-out-agenda-including-mass-deportations-in-tv-interview The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos