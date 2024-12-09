The Trump administration's energy policy would boost oil. What about green energy? : NPR





An oil firefighter is seen near a wind turbine field in October 2023 in Nolan, Texas. The US oil industry is heading for a record year; renewable energy also set several records this year. Prominent Republicans, including several in President-elect Donald Trump's entourage, are talking about an “all of the above” energy approach that supports fossil fuels and clean energy. Brandon Bell/Getty Images .

President-elect Donald Trump talks a lot about “unleashing American energy,” particularly oil, which he likes to call “liquid gold.”

And according to his candidates for key energy sector positions, all indications are that a Trump 2.0 administration will actively promote oil and natural gas.

But another expression comes up often these days in Republican circles: “All of the above.” Trump's choice for “energy czar”, who has consistently supported both oil and renewable energy, has been described as a “jack-of-all-trades energy governor.” A key Republican in Congress hopes that Chris Wright, Trump's pick to be the new energy secretary and a proponent of fracking, nuclear and geothermal power, will support “an energy policy that incorporates all of the above.” Statement after statement, story after story. Even the summer before the election, this phrase would have been talked about at the Republican National Convention.

It's shorthand for a set of policies that support oil and natural gas and simultaneously all other forms of domestic energy, including solar, wind, geothermal and nuclear. The expression has been around for decades. It appears to have been first promoted by the fossil fuel lobby before being adopted by Democratic President Barack Obama. For Obama, that phrase meant supporting natural gas and pursuing cheap gasoline while investing in renewable energy. Today, it is a dominant Republican position on energy.

According to some, President Biden has also supported “all of the above” in practice, although he has not used that phrase. But he only supported it in the short term. Over the long term, he favored green energy over fossil fuels, speaking of a “clean energy transformation” that would rebuild the economy and solve the climate crisis by phasing out oil.

By contrast, the version of “all of the above” that conservative circles talk about today asserts that oil is here to stay, but that it also makes way for cleaner energy.

Trump can influence, but not dictate, oil production. Wall Street might not want to 'drill, baby, drill' as much as Trump

Trump promised to “drill, baby, drill,” but U.S. presidents don’t dictate oil production. They can try to influence it, but market forces continue to dominate corporate decision-making. Case in point: Biden tried to accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels, but under his administration, U.S. oil production has reached new records.

The American Petroleum Institute presented Trump with a policy wish list for the industry, including many things the president-elect has promised to do, such as removing incentives for the production and purchase of electric vehicles, restoring approvals for liquefied natural gas exports, opening up more land for oil drilling, and repealing or easing environmental regulations.

These changes could make oil drilling easier and less expensive, and therefore more profitable. But they will not guarantee a massive increase in production. After all, American production is already at a historically high level. Global oil demand is far from booming. In fact, the OPEC oil cartel and its allies have simply delayed their plans to increase production, believing that the world does not need more oil at the moment. After all, if production suddenly increased beyond what global markets demand, prices would fall, causing companies to abandon their drilling activities.

This is a scenario that investors and executives want to avoid. Wall Street has spent several years pressuring companies to focus less on “drill, baby, drill” and more on a strategy that might be called “bucks, baby, dollars” sending free cash to shareholders, instead of deploying as many platforms as possible. .

So, with financial incentives to contain production growth, how much would production increase if Trump implemented these pro-oil policies?

In an interview with NPR, Thomas Pyle, who runs a think tank supporting free-market energy policy and was part of Trump's transition team in his first administration, dismissed the issue entirely.

“I don’t know and I don’t care,” he said. “The industry should make these decisions based on the market. For me, it's not about producing more. It's about giving the industry the opportunity to make these choices without worrying about the hammer of regulations. “

Energy produced locally (and, shhh, it's clean), Trump promised to boost oil and gas. But what do other Republicans think?

The Biden administration just spent four years providing billions of dollars in federal support for the clean energy sector, part of an effort to reduce U.S. carbon emissions and curb the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

Meanwhile, Trump calls climate change a hoax. Suffice it to say that “clean energy” or “green energy”, defined by their climate benefits, will not be a priority for the administration.

But under a different name, the same climate-friendly energy technologies could still thrive. That's because alternative energy sources have other selling points for a Republican administration: They're domestic, making the United States less dependent on foreign imports. They support employment. And wind and solar, in particular, are now also huge industries in states run by Republican governments, like Texas, Oklahoma, and North Dakota, which has changed some of the politics around of their support.

Kennedy Nickerson focuses on energy policy for Capstone Consulting Group. She said some renewable projects, like offshore wind developments, will be held back by Trump's policies, but others could still move forward.

“There will be a lot of marketing activity going on, I think, to rebrand renewable energy as a climate technology. [into] a view on energy security and energy dominance that I think many Republicans could rally around,” she said.

Wright, Trump's nominee for energy secretary, has openly called for a rebranding, arguing that no energy is “clean” at all. “We want new energies, but let’s be honest,” he said at a conference this summer. “Let’s call them alternative energies or new energies, let’s not call them clean energies.”

And those working in the green industry sector are ready for a reframe. Abigail Ross Hopper, who heads the Solar Energy Industries Association, focused on U.S. jobs and energy security during a press call this month, calling the speech “translated through political parties.

Costs, not climate

Hopper noted that something important is changing: Electricity demand is skyrocketing, thanks to AI data centers and new factories.

“Now is not the time to choose between technologies,” she said. “Now is the time to expand and increase our energy dominance across our portfolio and across the world.”

And meeting that demand with renewable energy will cost less than under previous administrations. Today, solar and wind energy are generally less expensive than fossil fuels. Combined with batteries, they can provide power 24 hours a day and the cost of batteries has also fallen.

The economic case for cheaper renewable energy “wasn't entirely valid in the Obama era,” says Arun Majumdar, dean of the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability and a senior Energy Department official. under the Obama administration. Instead, the cost of renewable energy was one of the main reasons why Obama, and later Biden, pursued policies designed to help reduce costs over time.

“At the end of the day, what’s cheapest really matters,” says Majumdar.

