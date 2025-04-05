Trump will bet everything that the heavy price of prices will be paid for Americans





Washington (AP) not even 24 hours after his party lost a key race for Wisconsin and underperformed in Florida, President Donald Trump followed the game book that defined his political career: he doubled.

The assets move on Wednesday to place new rigorous new prices on imports of almost all American trade partners mark an all-in bet by the Republican that his formerly curly economic vision will be paid for the Americans. It was the realization of his four decades of advocacy for a protectionist foreign policy and the conviction that free trade forced the United States to decline while its economy passed from manufacturing to services.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new prices in Rose Garden to the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Mark Schiefelbein)

The tariff announcement was the most recent and perhaps the most daring demonstration of Trumps' freedom in the second mandate to direct with his instinct after having felt that his first round in the oval office was retained by aid that did not share his vision of the world. The way it shakes could be a decisive judgment on his presidency.

The first journals were disturbing.

The financial markets have had their worst week since the start of the COVVI-19 pandemic, foreign trade partners have retaliated and economists have warned that import taxes could stimulate inflation and potentially send the United States to a recession. Its republican legislators who are concerned about their future of parties while the Democrats feel newly dynamic on what they consider as assets exceed.

A screen displays financial news while merchants are working on the prosecution on the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP photo / Seth Wenig)

Mike Pistillo Jr., center, works with other traders on the prosecution on the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday April 3, 2025. (AP photo / Seth Wenig)

Democratic activists planned to participate in rallies across the country on Saturday in what was established as the biggest demonstrations since Trump returned in office in January. The winds change, said Rahna Epting, who leads Moveon, one of the many organizing groups.

Trump is not customs.

He promised that import taxes will cause a national manufacturing rebirth and help finance an extension of his 2017 tax discounts. He insisted on Thursday when the Dow Jones dropped 1,600 points that things were going very well and that the economy was going to explode, then passed the golf course on Friday while the index plunged 2 more points.

During his first mandate, Trumps Tariff threats brought world leaders to his door to conclude agreements. This time, his actions have so far led to steep reprisals from China and promises European allies to repel.

A worker loads steel plate rolls in a steel market in Hangzhou in East Chinas Zhejiang Province, Monday March 31, 2025. (Chinatopix via AP)

Even some supporters of Trump have doubts.

Frank Amoroso, a 78 -year -old resident of Dewitt, Michigan, said he was concerned about increase in interest rates and inflation, although he thinks that the prices will be good for the country in the long term.

The demonstrators hold panels for one hand! Protest against President Donald Trump at the Washington Monument in Washington, Saturday April 5, 2025. (AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana)

Amoroso, a retired car engineer who voted for Trump, said that he would give presidents a second term performance a C-Plus or B-Minus. I think he is doing things too fast, he said. But I hope things will be careful, and the economy will survive the fall a little.

The representative French Hill, R-Ark., In a telephone town hall with voters on Thursday evening, expressed his reservations on the general nature of the prices.

Hill, who represents a district that includes Little Rock, said he did not support prices in Canada and Mexico. He said that the administration should rather focus on renegotiation of an American trade agreement with its two neighbors.

I do not take care of the prices through the edge as a general question, and therefore I do not support them, and I will urge the changes there because I do not think they will eventually increase a bunch of income that has been affirmed, said Hill. I would like me to think so, but personally I don't think they will do it. But I support commercial diplomacy.

However, a large part of the assets make America again the coalition remains publicly supported.

Doug Deason, an eminent republican donor based in Texas, said that he loved the presidents' pricing plan, even if this causes economic disruption.

He told us during the elections that there would be pain for each American for this ship to turn, said Deason. It is difficult to see our wallets deteriorate so, but we get it. We hope he holds the course.

While Trump struggles with the economy, the Democrats are starting to emerge from the cloud of misfortune that has consumed their party since their electoral beat in November.

The head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., leads his democratic colleagues by criticizing the budgetary plan supported by the Republicans at a press conference in Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Photo / J. Scott Applewhite)

The candidate for the Supreme Court of Wisconsin, Susan Crawford, speaks during her electoral evening after winning the elections on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Madison, Wisconsin (APTO Photo / Kayla Wolf)

They won a decisive victory in the high -level Supreme Court elections of Wisconsins on Tuesday, even after Elon Musk and its affiliated groups paid more than $ 20 million in the competition. The New Jersey senator, Cory Booker, then inspired a new life in democratic resistance by delivering a record speech of 25 hours on the Senate soil which focused on a call to his party to find his determination.

Booker later told the Associated Press that an important political change had started even though his party tried to learn from his mistakes in the 2024 presidential election.

I think you see much more energy, much more determination, much more feeling than we have to fight, said Booker. You can no longer sit down. You cannot sit on the key. There is a larger and growing movement.

In this image provided by Senate television, Sen, Cory Booker, Dn.J. speaks in the Senate, Tuesday morning April 1, 2025. (Senate television via AP)

Booker, a presidential candidate in 2020, admitted that he did not crush a 2028 race, although he said that he focused on his re -election re -election in 2026 for the moment.

There is a large agreement between Democrats and even some Republicans, at least in private that Trump has triggered the world economy could help accelerate democratic return.

Ezra Levin, co-founder of the gradual resistance group known as indivisible, criticized the response of Democratic officials in recent weeks to Trump management. But Friday, he was a little dizzy by the political consequences for Trumps Gop after the announcement of the prices.

The rise in prices at all elections is not popular, said Levin. This is the kind of thing that can lead to a total generational test of 1932 style of a party.

President Donald Trump walks up to get on a navy One after talking about journalists on the South White House lawn on April 3, 2025 in Washington. (AP photo / Evan VUCCI)

People reported in New York. The writers of the Associated Press Andrew Demillo in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Isabella Volmert in Dewitt, Michigan, contributed to this report.

