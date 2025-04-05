Politics
The mystery of the disappearance of a better Chinese general, near Xi Jinping. The Beijing leader would have started a new treatment
He Weidong, the second man in importance in the leadership of the Chinese army, disappeared from public life of about three Sptâni, nourishing the speculation that he could be the victim of a new EPRER orchestrated by XI Jinping within the army.
As number two of the army of Xi Jinping, he has a long -term relationship with the Chinese chief, dating from the decades, the first days of their career in the province of Fujian, notes Cnn.
The rumors of an investigation against him appeared for the first time among the Chinese dissident community after the annual political meetings of China last month. He, 67, has not appeared in public for three weeks, of the closing ceremony of the country's legislature on March 11. The Chinese government has not provided too much information to clarify the general situation.
Asked about the situation of his situation at a press conference on March 27, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Wu Qian, said: “There is no information on this question and we do not know the situation.”
Currently, it is not clear what has happened to him, who is also one of the 24 members of the Communist Party. Three weeks outside the public's attention is not unusual for a high general without a public role and there is always a chance to reappear. But his non-presentation during an annual propaganda event of choreographer wells stands out in a deep political system linked to the importance of symbolism.
“Obviously, the absence of a vice-president of the Central Military Commission (CMC) is symbolically important”, said James Char, deputy professor at S. Rajaratnam International School of International Studies.
Similar to the Congress of the Communist Party and the annual political meetings with “two sessions”, “it is important that all important military personalities that the rest of the world knows how to be in the same image, because it helps to demonstrate power and – more important – of party unity” Underlined Char.
“Read tea leaves”, the art of living the world of Chinese politics
In the opaque world of Chinese politics, observers have long been based on the obscure signals of the traditions and protocol of the Communist Party to interpret what is happening behind the scenes. Practice, known as the name “Read tea leaves”, He became more relevant than ever in the era of Xi, because he centralizes power in his own hands and made the decision -making process and lacking in transparency. And now, some experts are looking for this week's events to find clues to the fate of one of the best generals of XI.
The annual ritual began within the framework of a national campaign for the planting of trees launched by the last supreme leader Deng Xiaoping at the end of 1981, following the devastating floods which he put on galloping deforestation. The campaign was presented as a patriotic and altruistic initiative of “The Écoleization of the Fatherland, the construction of socialism and the advantages for future generations.”
In the spring of the following year, Deng, at that time, president of the CMC, planted the first tree in the campaign, establishing a tradition which has since been prosecuted by successive Chinese leaders and military commanders.
Recent was marked “The 43rd consecutive year in which the CMC management participated collectively in the voluntary activity of the planting of trees in the capital”, said Xinhua, the state news agency.
Since the arrival of XI in power at the end of 2012, the two CMC vice -presidents have led the military officers to plant trees every spring – until it is unusual on Wednesday.
General Zhang Youxia, the first vice-president of the CMC, participated in the event, as well as two other generals of the Commission, Liu Zhenli and Zhang Shengmin. The only uniform CMC member who did not present was Admiral Miao Hua, who was suspended as part of the investigation in November for “serious discipline violations” – a common euphemism for corruption and the lack of loyalty.
“I think the absence of him is quite revealing, but again, no one can be absolutely safe”, said tank. “There is another school of thought, according to which he Weidong has been involved in the past two weeks in the preparations for military exercises around Taiwan.”
Prolonged absence of the spotlight does not always mean problems for Chinese officials. Some have reappeared and resumed their functions. It is also not unusual that civil servants are taken to interrogate by those who take care of fighting corruption to help investigate colleagues.
Last November, Financial Times, citing US officials, reported that Defense Minister Dong Jun had been the survey for corruption. The Chinese Defense Ministry rejected the report as a “pure invention”. Dong reappeared in public a week later. The minister was also seen to participate in the Wednesday trees planting, broadcast by state television.
The last time a CMC vice-president was purified, it was more than three decades ago, when the secretary of the party of the time, Zhao Ziyang, was suppressed because he sympathized with the students of the protester in the Tiananmen pro-democracy movement of 1989.
“What ends up arriving at He Weidong gives us a window on how the political system in China is always restructured under the direction of Xi Jinping”, “ Char said, mentioning the APL reform of its rigid political structure.
“I don't think anyone in the system is now irreplaceable”, He said. “This is a powerful politician does. He is ruthless … He continually cleans his own lines to keep his generals on alert.”
Source: Cnn
Tags: China, Xi Jinping,
Give the publication: 05-04-2025 14:32
