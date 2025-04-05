Trump's prices give Trkiye an economic advantage, explains Vice-President Yilmaz

The new US customs tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump have an economic advantage for Trkiye, because the country has been placed in the lowest price for the world's business partners, Trkiye vice-president, Cevdet Yilmaz said on Saturday.

“Trkiye is subject to a price of 10%, the lowest rate. At this point, it seems to be to our advantage in terms of American market,” Yilmaz said on a live program on a Turkish media.

Yilmaz's remarks have occurred when he addressed a wide range of questions, from the American-Trkiye commercial relationship and global market changes to internal issues such as corruption investigation involving the Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul, recent protest movements, inflation and social housing plans.

Turkish vice-president Cevdet Yilmaz (3rd R) attends the coalition of the summit consenting to the support of Ukraine at the Palais d'Elysee in Paris, France, March 27, 2025. (AA Photo)

Trkiye gains changes in the global tariff landscape

Vice-president Yilmaz said Trump's decision to apply high prices to countries like China and European Union members modify the commercial environment in a way that could benefit from Trkiye.

“There were already prices on steel and aluminum. Now that similar prices are applied to others, we have reached a level playground,” he said.

However, he also warned of indirect risks: “These growing prices can lead other countries excluded from the American market to enter other global markets in a more aggressive manner. We must be aware of competitive pressures and seek new markets. ”

Yilmaz said the government was monitoring the reactions of China, the EU and other economic blocks and monitoring possible reprisals. “President Trump also said that I am open to negotiations. These talks and their results must be closely monitored.”

US President Donald Trump acts as he leaves the scene after presenting remarks on reciprocal prices during an event in Rose Garden entitled “Make America Richy Again” at the White House in Washington, .dc, April 2, 2025. (Photo AFP)

Exchange with us and energy imports

Yilmaz said that the commercial objective of $ 100 billion in Trkiye with the United States was up to the point and that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Trump should tackle all bilateral issues in future discussions.

He added that the decline in world oil prices and raw materials following Trump's pricing decision could help reduce Trkiy's energy and raw materials. “We are counting on energy and imports of raw materials. There is a potentially positive effect for us here,” he said.

Trkiye-EU Relations and dialogue on Ukraine

Yilmaz noted that Trkiye had been invited to participate in the “Peace and Security for Ukraine” summit in Paris, a sign of renewed cooperation between Trkiye and Europe.

“There is a new opportunity in our relationships. Facilitation of the visa, updates to the customs union are now back on the agenda. ”

He reiterated Trkiye's support for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine and said Trkiye was ready to play a mediation role thanks to his relations with Russia and Ukraine.

Warning on Syria and regional stability

On the situation in Syria, Yilmaz criticized Israeli military actions and foreign intervention.

“No foreign power has the right to intervene in Syria. International law is clear. Residents of Syria are a threat to anyone. It is Israel who is the aggressor.”

He said Trkiye was determined to contribute to the stability of Syria and called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to put an end to its actions.

An antenna is in the middle of debris at the scene of an Israeli strike in the governorate of southern Syria, April 3, 2025. (AFP photo)

Inflation trends and economic stability

Yilmaz said Trkiye had reached a reduction in inflation of 37.4 points in the last 10 months.

“We are not saying that there is no increase in prices, but the increase rate is down,” he said, pointing to medium-term inflation control plans, including objectives to achieve figures by 2027.

He said food and housing are the two key categories of inflation and that the government is preparing a new major social housing campaign: “It will not be the same old model. The new conceptions will reflect the dynamics of the population, resilience to disasters and the evolution of social expectations. ”

Buyers cross a spices bazaar in Istanbul on March 30, 2025. (AFP photo)

Response to the investigation into the municipality of Istanbul

On the corruption probe targeting the Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul, Yilmaz stressed the need to respect legal procedures and not to politicize the process.

“There is an allegation of corruption and an in progress investigation. However, we see an attitude like: I will not answer anything, I will not take it seriously, I will not counter it with a legal argument, I will only transform this into the political sphere. ”

He continued: “When you observe this, you inevitably ask: does it mean that you do not trust your legal position, then you try to slide the question in the political arena? If the judiciary sees it seriously, what must be done is to challenge it legally and prove your case.”

A pedestrian walks in front of the headquarters of the municipality of Istanbul in Istanbul on March 19, 2025. (AFP photo)

On manifestations and political rhetoric

Yilmaz commented on the recent demonstrations following the detention of the deputy secretary general of the IBB, Mahir Polat, declaring that if peaceful demonstrations are part of the democratic rights, the incentive to violence and street disorders are unacceptable.

“You can get permits, bring together in an area designated, protest, express your opinions. But transforming the streets into scenes of violence is not acceptable. ”

In the medical state of Polat, Yilmaz confirmed that he had received in -depth hospital treatment and said that the Ministry of Justice had referred to the case at the Institute of Legal Medicine for a more in -depth assessment, “whatever the crime, anyone, their life and their health are entrusted to the State.”