The demonstrators meet in the demonstrations of the hands off '' against the policies of Trump and the government cuts led by muscles





The United States demonstrators went down to the street on Saturday in a series of “off-off” demonstrations organized by democratic activists seeking to mobilize against the immigration policies of the Trump administration and the mass layoffs of federal workers led by the Ministry of Efficiency of the Government.

In a statement published before the event, the organizers accused President Donald Trump and the Elon Musk technology magnate of believing that “this country belongs to them”.

“They take everything they can get their hands on our health care, our data, our jobs, our services and dare the world to stop them. It is a crisis, and the time to act is now,” they added.

People participate in a “off!” Nationally! “Anti-Trump protest in New York on Saturday. Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

Protesters gathered in Washington, Boston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and other cities in the country, holding signs with slogans such as “Fight Oligarchy”, “Unity Over Division” and “Hands Off Our Jobs”. The demonstrations also took place in cities abroad, including in Paris, Berlin and Lisbon, Portugal.

The demonstrators gather against President Donald Trump and his Elon Musk advisor during a “Hand!” Protest, in Asheville, NC, Saturday.Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters

In Washington, DC, Rally, speakers, including several democratic members of the congress, rallied the participants, including the American Federation of employees of the Everett B. Kelley government.

“We will not be silenced. We will not bow.

The demonstrators wear panels and sing slogans against the policies of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Saturday, in Miami, Florida, Marta Lavandier / AP

The assistant press secretary of the White House, Liz Huston, said in an email that “the post of president wins is clear”

“He will always protect Social Security, health insurance and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the position of democrats grants social security, Medicaid and benefits of health insurance with illegal extraterrestrials, which will go bankrupt these programs and crushed the elderly,” she said.

Responding to a post X that accused billionaire democrats “to finance the demonstrations and called for their” legally responsible held and vandalism, Musk simply replied on Saturday: they will be.

Trump named Musk, the richest man in the world, to lead the Federal Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) in January. The agency, which was previously known as the American digital service, has suddenly dismissed thousands of federal workers and has closed various government programs.

People protest against the federal cuts by President Donald Trump and the head of the Elon Musk government ministry at the Indiana Capitol in Indianapolis, in., As part of National Hands Off Protests on Saturday.Michelle Pemberton / Indystar / USA TODAY

The layoffs and cuts have caused similar waves of protests in recent weeks.

Last weekends, demonstrations broke out among Tesla dealerships across the country. (Tesla is one of the many companies has Musk).

The demonstrators walk in the streets during the “Hands Off Massachusetts! Rally / March” in Boston, Mass., Saturday.Joseph Prezioso / AFP / Getty Images

The matches shouting on the role of the cuts and musks within the executive branch have broken out in the GOP town hall in recent weeks, while concerns are rushing into the stability of federal governments.

In the midst of controversial layoffs, the Trump administration has intensified raids and high -level immigration deportations.

Thousands of people come together for “Hands-Off” in Chicago to protest against the policies of Donald Trump and Elon Musk.selina Guevara / NBC News

In particular, the administration has apprehended foreign students to some of the most prestigious universities of nations and revoked student visas in an unprecedented manner. The administration has also accidentally expelled a man from Maryland, who has lived in the United States since 2011 and has a green card at a high security prison in Salvador.

Alexandra Marquez

Matt Lavietes

Selina Guevara,

