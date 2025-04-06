Accept Eid Al -Fitr, Prabowo diplomacy becomes stronger





Koropak.co.id – Jakarta – In the longtime state tradition, Eid Al -Fitr is back at an important stage in personal diplomacy between world leaders. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Suubianto, continued the traces of his predecessors using the sacred moment of Eid al-Fitr 1446 Hijri to strengthen kinship and strengthen cooperation with friendly countries. In an official statement submitted by the secretary of the firm Teddy Indra Wijaya on Saturday (4/4/2025), President Prabowo received congratulations and prayers from five leaders of friendly countries on Friday (4/4). The fifth chief was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, Yang Di-Festuan Agong XVII Sultan Ibrahim, Sultan of Brunei Darustam Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and President of France Emmanuel Macron. “President Prabowo expressed his appreciation for the words and prayers given and replied in the hope that Eid Al -Fitr would be a momentum to strengthen fraternity and cooperation between countries,” said Teddy. Moments like this are not new in the history of Indonesian foreign relations. From the time of President Soekarno to the era of President Joko Widodo, the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr have often been a diplomacy bridge, where Islamic values, peace and global solidarity are personally taken from one leader to another. Baca: Prabowo for three major breakthroughs as an Indonesia strategy to deal with global disorders In his conversation with President Erdogan, Prabowo underlines the importance of the strategic relations of Indonesia, not only in the field of trade and defense, but also in the role of the two majority Muslim countries in the fight against public questions on the world scene. Meanwhile, communication with PM Anwar Ibrahim and Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim took place in a familiar atmosphere. Prabowo stressed that the partnership between Indonesia and Malaysia is an important basis for regional stability and well-being in Southeast Asia. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah by Brunei Darustam, one of the allies closest to Indonesia in the region also expressed his warm greetings. President Prabowo responded with a strong commitment to continue to strengthen the bilateral relations that had been established for a long time. French president Emmanuel Macron finished the diplomacy series for the holidays. In his response, Prabowo stressed the importance of strengthening cultural dialogue and global cooperation in the treatment of the complexity of the challenges of the time, in accordance with the vision of Indonesia as an inclusive and open average force. The tradition of cross communication for each EID AL -Fitr reflects the continuity of Indonesian cultural diplomacy. From time to time, Eid Al -Fitr is not only celebrated spiritually, but also becomes a unifying tool between nations. President Prabowo, who is now climbing the first year of his leadership, seems determined to maintain the tradition of life. Because in diplomacy, as in culture, continuity is not only a symbol, it is power.

