Live updates: prevails over the prices and the world war of trade; Do not touch! Protests against Elon Musk and Doge





More than 1,400 demonstrations against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are expected in the 50 states today, organized by a pro-democracy movement in response to what the organizers call for a takeover and a hostile attack on American rights and freedoms.

Hands! Mass demonstrations take place in state capitals, federal buildings, congress offices, the head office of Social Security, parks and town hall across the country, according to the organizers.

Conspeles of demonstrators can be seen on social networks and in aerial video of local news stations in Boston, Atlanta, Washington, DC, Chicago and Philadelphia. Additional demonstrations are currently underway in New York, Colorado, New Hampshire, Arizona, Maine and beyond.

The movement has also spread to demonstrations outside the United States, especially in the wake of Trump's pricing announcements this week.

Nearly 600,000 people have registered to attend events, according to indivisible, one of the organizations leading the movement in collaboration with a national coalition, in particular organizations for the defense of civil rights, veterans, groups of women's rights, unions and LGBTQ +defenders.

The organizers say that they have three requests: the end of the billionaire takeover and the rampant corruption of the Trump administration; The end of the reduction of federal funds for Medicaid, Social Security and other programs based on workers; And the end of attacks on immigrants, trans persons and other communities.

CNN contacted the White House for a declaration.

CNNS Graham Hurley contributed to this report.

