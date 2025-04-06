Politics
Dan Hodges: I am told that we are close to a Holy Graal US trade agreement. The drawback? It will require a great sacrifice … No wonder the deputies say to me: “Trump had us by the gonads!”
Whisper it, because this is what the Prime Minister prefers to do. But his dramers' approach to diplomacy begins to bear fruit.
“We cannot slaughter ourselves on the back,” said an initiate of the government in response to the news that the United Kingdom escaped the worst tariff anger of Donald Trump. “It will always have a negative effect on us. But we went down more slightly than anyone in the G7 and the EU. And it shows that our work has a certain impact.
Another sign of Starmer's improbable bromance with the hero of the Maga movement is to bear fruit with the news that Trump had officially faced his controversial agreement from Chagos.
When Trump was re -elected, it was largely predicted that the agreement concluded with the outgoing administrations of Joe Biden and Maurice would be torn. But a clever massage of the sadly fragile presidential ego coupled with skillful behind the scenes of the Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lammy and the Washington ambassador, Peter Mandelson, persuaded Trump to sign on the pointed line.
And there may still be better news to come. Some government initiates say that serious progress is made to deliver the Holy Grail a tailor-made trade agreement with the United States.
“The announcement of Wednesday price has never been a hard time for us,” said a minister. 'Peter [Mandelson] Think that the framework of an agreement is now there. The signs are positive.
Downing Street Sources wishes to minimize the suggestion that any announcement is imminent, rather emphasizing the work that Starmer does to amortize the impact of the after-shock price.
Car manufacturers will be granted more flexibility on the screening of non-electric vehicles, while the Prime Minister has ordered ministers and civil servants to accelerate efforts to establish relations beyond the main global trading blocks.
Sir Keir Starmer met President Donald Trump in the White House in Washington in February
“Keir's point of view is that we can no longer look to the EU and the United States,” an ally told me. “We will have to start diversifying our relationships.”
But a source 10 confirmed that direct talks with the Trump administration continued on Friday. And there is a belief in government that if this elusive trade agreement could be obtained, it would represent a change in economic and political play.
“The conservatives had the best part of a decade to deliver Brexit,” said another minister, and they failed. Theresa May could not obtain an American trade agreement. Boris couldn't. Truss couldn't. Sunak couldn't.
“If we can turn around and say,” Keir did it. It is the man who can really make Brexit ', it will leave the conservatives and the reform that will wade.
Maybe. But any agreement would have a potentially heavy price.
Starmer allies claim that his strategy to deal with Trump is guided by a principle: to provide results for the British people, rather than grandeur.
“We believe that the public finds what we are doing is exclusively motivated by what we think is in their interest,” said a government source. “There is no point in screaming for good.”
But what the Prime Minister and his cabinet believe in the interests of voters, and what they see as in their interests is not necessarily the same thing.
President Trump with the King – then the Prince of Wales – in Clarence House in 2019
All those to whom I have spoken to the connection with American commercial negotiations concede that an agreement is unlikely unless it contains a reduction in the digital services tax, which is deducted from the giants of American technology. And the prospect of such a reduction which would be considered as offering tax relief for billionaires such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos at the time, ministers had a support for retirees and disabled are petrifying work deputies.
“Oh my God! A Labor MP in a marginal wall seat exclaimed. “It would be very problematic for many people. This would essentially communicate to our voters that Trump obtained us by the gonads.
The dilemma confronted with No. 10 is how starmer can go into the culture of a relationship in fact, let's be honest, decaying with Trump in the national interest, without the nation turning away from a total disgust.
Some ministers are already warning against the backlash that will accompany the state visit, which should almost certainly coincide with any trade agreement. Especially since there are rumors circulating in Westminster according to which the king is less than in love with the idea of Trump towards Canada, a leading member of the Commonwealth.
“What is going to look like,” said a minister, “if we are considered a king who is in the midst of cancer treatment as bait to deliver a commercial agreement? The optics will be terrible.
But other ministers become worried in more than unflattering photocalles.
I spent last week in Israel, where a series of political, diplomatic and military sources confirmed that they were actively preparing for a joint American / Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear installations. Which in turn increases the spectrum of the revaluation of the Blair / Bush Iraq debacle.
“It would be a nightmare for Keir,” said a minister. “The party is already on the verge of revolt on Gaza. If he decides to align with Trump and Israel to attack Iran, everything will boil.
There is another key problem for Keir Starmer in the investment of his economic and diplomatic hopes in Donald Trump, he would do it at a time when the American president literally seems to go beyond madmen.
The threats to subjugate Greenland and Canada. The decision to impose prices on the Penguins of the Heard and McDonald Islands. The angry denunciation of European beef as “weak”.
At the start of the Trump administration, there was a conviction that there was at least a certain rationality in its decision -making. But as the architecture of the United States government which kept him widely in check during his first mandate was withdrawn, there does not seem to be a circuit breaker in the White House.
The closest to him or who claimed to be close to him like Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage, confidently predicted that the boastful and the bombing of the electoral campaign would be quietly set aside.
“I don't think he will transform in Putin. I think he has the courage and clarity to support Ukraine as he did in the past, “wrote Boris just before the presidential inauguration.
It was a fantasy. So, given that those who know Trump no longer know him at all, how lucky Keir Starmer a political foreigner, ideological and philosophical does it really shape this Maga spirit increasingly maniac?
The Prime Minister will pay a price if he isolates himself from Donald Trump. But the price of the maintenance can be considerably higher.
