Qaiser, Tarakai Urge Pti Central Leadership to probe the KP CMS declaration





The two leaders advise Gandapur to prioritize governance, restore law and order and work to ensure the release of Imran Khan

Swabi / Peshawar: senior Pakistani officials of Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) Asad Qaiser and Shahram Khan Tarakai asked the party leaders to the Party Minister of the Ali Amin Gandapur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur and the Clarification of Pti Finder Imran Khan's Stance.

In a declaration on social networks, the former president of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, called on the KP CM to prioritize governance, to restore law and to order and to work to ensure the liberation of Imran Khan and other workers of the imprisoned party.

Qaiser's remarks intervened just a few hours after Gandapur said he was in talks with the establishment in a personal title.

“We reserve the right to answer the Declaration of KP CM, but we prefer to avoid such questions in the interest of the country and the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan,” said Qaiser on social networks.

“We must not compromise our struggle for the release of Imran Khan by engaging in unnecessary discussions on the internal affairs of the parties,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pti Mna Shahram Khan Tarakai echoes similar concerns, urging the central leadership of the party to investigate the Gandapur declaration and clearly present the position of Imran Khan before the public.

He stressed that PTI leaders should remain focused on obtaining the release of Khan and pleading for other members of the detained party.

It is relevant to note that Wednesday, while cracks widen in the best ranks of PTI, Gandapur met the founder of the imprisoned Party Imran Khan with aid.

Later, media reports suggested that Imran would have advised Gandapur to re -engage with the establishment, but strictly within the limits of the Constitution and the law.

However, on Thursday, KP’s government spokesperson, lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif, refuted all these reports, clarifying that Imran Khan wanted to talk about the establishment, nor responsible for this responsibility.

