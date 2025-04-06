Tens of thousands of people join demonstrations against Donald Trump and Elon Musk





Tens of thousands of anti-Trump demonstrators gathered in cities around the world on Saturday, while the impact of tariffs and reductions in government agencies galvanized the first big wave of protest against the administration.

The rallies occurred a few days after Trump has turned the world economy upside down by rarely using emergency powers invoked to release pricing hikes on almost all countries of the world, annihilating billions of dollars in market value.

Those who attended the demonstrations have cited a list of administration policies, aggressive commercial levies, layoffs through federal workforce, deportations of legal immigrants, attacks against the transgender community and threats to invade Greenland, as well as Elon Musks that the Ministry of Government.

Protesters gathered on Boston City Hall Plaza as part of the Nationwide Hands Off Rally CJ Gunther / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Protesters have also gathered in European cities such as London, Lisbon and Paris, and have demonstrated in front of a Tesla exhibition hall in Berlin. The electric vehicle manufacturer has become an objective of demonstrations against its billionaire director general, and there have been several attacks against vehicles and dealers in the United States.

The demonstrators of the National Mall in Washington, the largest gathering, held sides with slogans, including penguins against the prices, send a musk to Mars and make my 401k large.

Peter, who asked his surname not to be used, said it came from Annapolis in Maryland to attend the rally in response to what he considered a attack on democracy by Trump and Musk.

Maya, a resident of Washington, who also asked that her identity be hidden, said that she protested the billionaire oligarchy and added that prices harm the working class.

Hands! The movement, which has organized demonstrations in more than 1,000 cities and cities in the United States, is supported by plea groups focused on everything, rights to abortion to climate change. However, he sought to join the Americans through the political spectrum by putting most of the emphasis on economic issues, including prices, the stock market plunging and feared social security changes.

This day of mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy, read a digital leaflet for the rally in Washington.

Activists hold a banner to read fascism during a demonstration in front of a Tesla store in Berlin on Saturday Ellen Kallscheuer / Epa-Efe / Shutterstock

The organizers and the Democrats have seized the unpopularity of musks to energize demonstrators and voters. On Tuesday, his favorite candidate, Brad Schimel, was beaten in a Supreme Court race in the Wisconsin which was largely considered as a referendum on the controversial billionaire.

Saturday's demonstrations are the first large -scale demonstrations against the administration since Trump began his second term in January. The presidents go back to power have so far been welcomed by a response in mute and largely disorganized from the Americas on the left, unlike mass disorders, including the walking of women, which greeted its first presidency.

The Democrats, on the other hand, were seized by faction factions on how to respond to the administration agenda, which made it difficult to present a consistent message or strategy.

Washington rally speakers have called on democratic and republican representatives to use their powers in the congress to oppose the economic policies of the asset.

The prices are not only foolish, they are illegal, they are unconstitutional and were going to return this, said Jamie Raskin, a representative of Maryland who led the effort of democratic indictment against Donald Trump during the riot of January 6.

A demonstrator carries a statue of freedom during a demonstration against Trump and Musk at Trafalgar Square in London Reuters

