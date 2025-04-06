Osimhen, Isak, Gyokerers from other attackers who will be in hot request this summer





European clubs are preparing for the 2024 summer window at the end of the current season

Most of the best European clubs need a powerful attacker, making number 9 in hot requests

The Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen directs the list of attackers who will be wanted this summer European football clubs have already started preparations for the summer transfer window of 2025, the season ending in less than two months. The window promises to be interesting with the attacker market, especially the one to wait with most of the best clubs needing a powerful attacker before next season. Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer when his Galatasaray loan ends. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, among others, will be on the market for an attacker as they seek to upgrade their current options to increase their chances of competition next season. Legitimate.ng Look at six attackers who will be in good demand, including the star of the Super Eagles Victor Osimhen. Read Chelsea joins Arsenal, reconsider the pursuit of Osimhen, align other attackers The most sought after attackers 1. Victor Osimhen Osimhen was the hottest striker last summer, but failed to get a permanent move from Napoli, and he joined Galatasaray on a loan of a season. His performances for Galatasaray have retained the interest of the best European clubs, notably the Premier League and the Italian Serie A series. Athletics Note that Napoli is eager to move it quickly this summer. 2. Alexander Isaac Isak has been great since he joined Newcastle United from Real Sociedad. He scored 20 goals in the premier League consecutive seasons. The clubs in England and Spain are interested, but the assessment of Newcastles of more than 100 million will catch up with clubs. 3. Viktor Gyokerres Gyokerres is the best attacker outside the 5 best European leagues in the past two years. He is one of the most sought after, with Osimhen probably before him in this regard. Sporting Lisbon would be ready to accept an offer in the region of 50 MIL. Read Heartbreak for Galatasaray and Man Utd like Fabrizio Romano provides an update on the future of Osimhen 4. Benjamin Sesko Sesko has attracted the interests of the best European clubs since last season, but has chosen to renew its RB Leipzig contract, despite its 55mil. He could still be in motion with Arsenal, one of the clubs interested in Slovenian. 5. Liam Delap Delap has proven itself as a key player despite the fact that Ipswich Town has trouble setting in the Premier League this season under the former Deputy of Manchester United, Kieran McKenna. He has 12 league goals this season and is interested in Chelsea, Manchester City, RB Leipzig and Bayern Leverkusen, according to Give me sport. Liam Delap scored 12 league goals for the Ipswich Town relegation city this season. Photo by Bradley Collyer.

Source: Getty Images 6. Hugo Ekitike Ekitike left Paris Saint-Germain to join Eintracht Frankfurt in summer and immediately took an understanding with Omar Marmoush before the Egyptian was sold in Manchester City. Frankfurt will demand around 80 miles in the interests of Aston Villa and Newcastle United. Chelsea rethink the interest for Osimhen Read Victor Osimhen provides a major update on his future because the Galatasaray loan is close to the end Legitimate.ng reported that Chelsea has a second reflection on their interest in transfer for Victor Osimhen while they are trying to upgrade their attack in the summer window. The salary requests of the Super Eagles star and the strict wage structure of Chelsea do not line up, thus leaving the club to consider cheap alternatives, including Liam Delap. Be careful: Heck out news which is chosen exactly for you find it Recommended for you Block on the home page and take advantage of it! Source: Legit.ng

