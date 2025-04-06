Zuckerberg, Bezos, Musk lose billions of dollars on the merger of the market





While the announcement of President Donald Trump's “reciprocal” prices sent shock waves to Wall Street, the richest people in the world have lost billions of dollars of net value almost day.

On Wednesday, Trump announced a reference rate of 10% for goods imported from all countries which should take effect on April 5 and “individualized” prices up to 50% on a series of specific countries and regions. The announcement triggered a collapse of the stock market: the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each fell by more than 5% on Friday, after similar losses on Thursday.

Collectively, the two -day drop eliminated $ 30.9 billion of net value for Elon Musk, 23.49 billion dollars for Jeff Bezos and $ 27.34 billion for Mark Zuckerberg The three richest people in the world, in this order according to the Bloomberg billionaire index. According to Bloomberg, the 500 richest people in the world experienced the largest loss of two days never recorded by the index.

Much of the net value of the TOP trio comes from the value of their respective companies: Tesla, Amazon and Meta. The newly announced prices reach particularly difficult technological actions, due to the dependence of industry in manufacturing, computer flea and country services such as China, India and Taiwan.

Trump's announcement included a rate of 32% on Taiwan, a rate of 26% on India and an increase in China which brings its total rate to 54% on imported goods. A drop in American economic growth could also affect advertising revenues for Amazon and Meta, the CNBC investment club noted on Thursday with Jim Cramer.

Musk, who works in close collaboration with Trump as a senior advisor and de facto chief of the Ministry of Government Effectiveness of the Administration (DOGE), has already undergone losses at its net value in 2025. Tesla announced sales of 336,681 cars of this year on Wednesday, a decrease of 13% compared to last year, marking its worst quarter since 2022.

In total, Musk's fortune has taken a 130 billion dollars so far this year, says the Bloomberg index. Its current estimated net value of $ 302 billion remains ahead of that of Bezos, at 193 billion dollars, and Zuckerberg at $ 179 billion.

Not all billionaires lost money on Thursday and Friday. The co-founder of Rocket Mortgage and the owner of Cleveland Cavaliers, Dan Gilbert, won $ 1.91 billion on Friday, giving him a net value of $ 32.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg index. Mexican businessman Carlos Slim took 2.9 billion dollars richer Thursday before losing $ 5.48 billion on Friday, the index said.

Slim, 85, who was named the richest person in the world by Forbes from 2010 to 2013, made his debut as a stocking trader in Mexico in the 1960s. His estimated net value of $ 80 billion comes mainly from holding holds in his long-standing industrial conglomerate Grupo Carso and the Latin-American telecommunications company, according to Amrica Forbes.

Slim predicted that the Trump administration prices will be temporary and mainly used as a negotiation tactic, he told Bloomberg in an interview published on Tuesday. Trump said on Thursday that it would be open to negotiating rate rates with other countries, despite the aid of the White House that insisted the opposite.

“The United States has no other alternative rather than changing the way it does things,” said Slim.

