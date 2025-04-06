Politics
NHS managers do not care about the unpaid 250m invoice of Health Tourists … because it is not their money, writes Professor Karol Sikora
A few years ago, a Pole attended my NHS cancer clinic, speaking little English.
As my father was Polish, I was able to converse and two things became clear fairly quickly: he was not entitled to NHS care and had come to Hammersmith hospital, where I spent 25 years as clinical director of cancer services, because he wanted to be treated by some of the best doctors in the world for free.
I was sympathetic. But when I asked for his right to treatment, he started to cry out an angry confrontation that lasted an hour.
This kind of thing occurs the length and extent of the country. Health tourism is a lasting problem that the NHS management has repeatedly failed to solve, as these figures show.
And it puts doctors like me in an invited position.
No one disputes only if someone suddenly becomes sick or has a road accident or a heart attack, he must be treated immediately on the NHS without worrying about the cost.
But we have become a gentle touch with regard to elective treatments such as knees and renal transplants, where foreign patients are capable of regularly abusing a system that does not have checks and balances of other services in Europe.
Those who do not pay are inadmissible, but even those who will lengthen the waiting lists already long for British patients.
Health tourism is a lasting problem that the NHS management has repeatedly failed to resolve, writes Professor Karol Sikora (photo)
No one disputes only if someone suddenly becomes sick or has a road accident or a heart attack, he must be treated immediately on the NHS without worrying about the cost (photo stock)
The contrast to the private sector could not be clearer.
My hospital had a private wing with robust billing systems. The patients paid a deposit before crossing the door, which gave us their identity and their card details.
We even put a private patient, a Nigerian, on a plane at home because it became clear that she had no way of paying entirely for his treatment against cancer. I managed to a colleague the way in Lagos.
Any head of the private hospital who had left the bill for an unpaid treatment ball at the levels that we can now see in the NHS trustees would be dismissed.
However, because the NHS is taking over a fundamental well of taxpayer money, managers can afford to ignore the ability of a foreign patient to pay.
None of the parties cares because it is not their money.
However, every penny should be precious. The NHS could pay 8,500 newly qualified nurses with an additional 250 million; Or treat 27,000 women for breast cancer.
It is the figures which, above all, should embrace managers to act.
