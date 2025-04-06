The Indian Prime Minister Moda widens the links during a visit to Sri Lanka





Colombo, Sri Lanka – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday, construction work inaugurated on a solar factory Sri Lanka Voisin and witnessed the signing of the energy and defense agreements considered as efforts to Consolidate New Delhi's influence in the island nation struck by debt. India was concerned about the growing presence of Chinas in Sri Lanka, which is located on one of the most frequented shipping routes in the world in what India considers a part of its strategic backyard. Beijing provided to Sri Lanka billions of dollars in loans for development projects. But the economic collapse of Sri Lankas in 2022 changed the country's priorities and provided the occasion to India, while New Delhi intervened with massive financial and material assistance. At the same time, Chinese support for the restructuring of its infrastructure loans is vital for Sri Lanka. Modi on Saturday had talks with President of Sri Layan, Anura Kumara, Disanayaye And the two practically inaugurated constructions work on a solar power plant of 120 megawatts funded by the Indians, which is being joint venture between the two countries. Sri Lanka faced a serious energy shortage in 2022, after being unable to pay oil and coal to supply its electric factories. He also set ambitious objectives to reduce his dependence on fossil fuels. China also plans to build an oil refinery of $ 3.7 billion near the port of Hambantota, which was taken over by Beijing after Sri Lanka did not reimburse the loan to develop the port. It gives China a key foot in the country directly opposite the India coast. India and China both agreed with conditions with Sri Lanka for the restructuring of its debt, which would allow the country to get out of bankruptcy and rebuild the economy in tatters.

