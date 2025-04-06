The 10% price of President Donald Trump for many countries comes into force





The Chief Schwab investment strategist, Liz Ann Survey, shares how investors should approach the market after a massive blow on President Donald Trumps announces a price on the round table of Barrons.

The unilateral price of 10% of President Donald Trump on all imports from many countries came into force on Saturday, with American customs agents starting to collect.

The initial tariff of 10% “base” entered into force in sea ports, airports and American customs at 12:01 pm. Higher taxes on the goods of 57 larger business partners are expected to start next week.

Trump's announcement of the price on Wednesday rocked the world's stock markets, reducing 5 billions of dollars in market value for S&P 500 companies by the end of Friday, which marks a record decrease of two days. Oil and basic products have also taken a nose.

Shock of pricing actions: Nasdaq strikes the bear market; S&P, Dow sink

The unilateral price of 10% of President Donald Trump on all imports of many countries came into force on Saturday. (Images Andrew Harnik / Getty / Getty Images)

Australia, Great Britain, Colombia, Argentina, Egypt and Saudi Arabia were among the countries for the first time with the price of 10%. There does not seem to be a period of grace for the cargoes on the water at midnight on Saturday, according to an American customs and border protection bulletin to the sender.

An American customs and border protection bulletin, however, offered a period of 51 days for cargoes loaded on ships or planes and in transit to the United States before 00:01 HE on Saturday. These cargoes must arrive before 12:01 p.m. on May 27 to avoid the 10%tax.

Trump's higher “reciprocal” rate rates ranging from 11% to 50% should come into force on Wednesday. Imports from the European Union will face a tariff of 20%, while Chinese products will be affected by a rate of 34%, which has borne Trump's total taxes on China up to 54%.

Trump's higher “reciprocal” rate rates ranging from 11% to 50% should come into force on Wednesday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images)

Vietnam will be struck by a price of 46% and agreed on Friday to negotiate an agreement with Trump. The country benefited from the gap of the American supply chains far from China after the Trump trade war with Beijing during its first mandate.

Canada and Mexico were exempt from Trump's latest samples because they are still subject to a 25% rate for goods that do not comply with the rules of American-Mexican-Canada origin.

The goods submitted at separate prices and 25% of national security, including steel and aluminum, cars, trucks and car parts, are not covered by the new price.

After Trump's prices, JPMorgan increases the chances of 60% recession

There does not seem to be any period of grace for cargoes on the water at midnight on Saturday. (Reuters / Reuters photos)

Get Fox Affairs on the move by clicking here

The administration has also published a list of more than 1,000 categories of exempt products from prices, including crude oil, petroleum products and other energy imports, pharmaceuticals, uranium, titanium, wood and semiconductors and copper. These product categories were estimated at $ 645 billion in 2024 imports.

With the exception of energy, the administration is investigating several of these sectors for additional national security prices.

Reuters contributed to this report.

