Trump shakes the stock market and can still prove that opponents are wrong

Trump wall streets, supporters and their legion rose high.

They applauded a completely sensitive president who took up his duties promising to promulgate a daring program for tax reductions, deregulation and unemployed university campuses, including the institutions of the Ivy League which many of them have attended.

Then came the trade war. Trump not only exploded the markets (alias their livelihoods), but they fear, but the economy and probably his presidency as well as the control of the Congress of the GOP when the mid-term will come next year.

He could even pave the way for Word-Salad Queen, Kamala Harris to reappear in 2028.

I am not saying that I subscribe to this destiny and dark. I hope that the Donald will live up to his representative of Wheeler-Dealer and ensure that these very rigid prices on each business partner in the world are really reciprocal, as he said during the announcement of this decision last week.

Hope is that they will be changed downwards in the midst of a negotiation wave with countries that should have as much to lose as us. The markets will rebound as quickly as they were Tanking. The economy will solidify around its tax reductions and its deregulation.

More than Charles Gasparino



But here is what opponents keep reminding me: China could suck it for a while. They struck us with their own sanctions, in the hope of crashing our economy while he played a long match. After all, their president for life, Xi Jinping, is not exactly nowhere.

Europe could do the same, just like Canada and Mexico. They might think that they can make the most of Trump if he has a seriously compromised economy with whom to work.

Even more frightening, let's say that these prices are not a reciprocal negotiation tool for Trump to remove our perpetually important commercial deficits. He really believes they are perfect for the economy.

Rigid advisor

Their nightmare scenario finished firmly in the camp of its ideologically rigid economic advisor Peter Navarro, a pricing evangelist, who for years predicts how the samples will restore all these lost factory jobs as if by magic and redo the economy of 2025 in that which resembles the 1960s.

He is totally aligned with Howard Lungick, his secure (and increasingly boring) protectionist trade secretary. Lutnick is a strange duck; He is a former brokerage chief who was not on the pricing soap box until he starts to link for a job with the Trump team.

Now he tries to convince markets how the federal government can somehow plug a budget deficit of 2 dollars and develop an economy with prices.

It is not a good look, or the markets would not go out. How can you connect a budget deficit with prices if these prices even temporarily weaken economic growth and tax receipts decrease? Note to Howie: Simple Logic says you can't.

Another layer added to their world of worries: they say that Trump does not seem to want to listen to Scott Bessent, his scholarly treasure secretary. Bessent has spent years evaluating the subtleties of global markets as a merchant of hedge funds. It certainly includes capital flows. He knows what is happening when the countries stop negotiating with each other and adapts violently to price shocks in the form of commercial barriers: less money flows in their savings, and you get inflation because foreign goods will cost immediately.

The last time I checked is called Stagflation, and if you grew up in the 1970s as I did, you know that it is not fun.

Bessent looks at the bond market and how the return on the obligation at 10 years falls below 4%, a certain sign that some intelligent people think that this trade will crush growth. I hear that he is quietly trying to overtake Navarro and Lutnick before the price shocks are transformed into inflation.

Whatever he obviously does not work, the cynics remind me of it. Bessent is either in the niche or has been reduced to Trumps Inter House Lap Dog.

Keep in mind that the crowd of Wall Street has missed Trump before so that they are not the best predictor here. They thought it was all died on trade; He would leave prices for the end, perhaps when the economy hummed.

He did not do it as everyone was now so painfully aware.

This is why I always think that Trump will conclude an agreement when he sees much more drops of more than 1,000 points in the DOW (or more than 2,000 drops like Friday) and companies that increase layoffs. Going to the cold turkey on trade will do so. The logical thing to do is to negotiate and declare victory, and Trump likes to win.

Pragmatic Dealmaker?

A warning to my optimism was provided by a friend of me who knows Trump well. This mutual friend recently explained to me that yes, Trump is the pragmatist and the ultimate job, except perhaps when it comes to cure our commercial deficits. He hates that countries have been messing up for so long, and over the years, he has come to believe that prices can do economic miracles.

This is why he did not negotiate and rather opted for the price rate last week. He does not consider the prices as a tax on the goods which will be transmitted to the American people and will cause inflation, but a way to make us the products cheaper over time because we produce more here.

He sees the American people being consumers of our own cuisine. In other words, he may not be so eager to negotiate commercial peace.

God helps us if I'm wrong and my boyfriend is right.