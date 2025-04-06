Connect with us

Politics

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas prediction and advice from Paris

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas prediction and advice from Paris

 


Kasimpasa will welcome Besiktas at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan stadium on Monday in another round of the Turkish Campaign Super Lig 2024-25. The local team won major points in the last games after struggling in February and early March and pushes to half league finishes.

They won a hard victory played 2-0 in Samsunspor in their last match, the Mamadou fall opening the scoring halfway through the first half before Nuno Da Costa did the points at the end of the day with his 10th Campaign League strike.

Besiktas, on the other hand, has reached an approximate patch during recent games, although they remain on the right track for continental football. They won a 2-1 victory against the defending champions Galatasaray during their last league outing, featuring the goals of former Duo Benfica Rafa Silva and Gedson Fernandes, before undergoing a disappointing defeat at home 3-1 in Goztepe in the quarter-finals of the domestic cup on Thursday.

Visitors are fourth in the League classification with 47 points in 27 games and will try to return on Monday.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas head-to-head and key numbers

  • Monday's match will mark the 45th meeting between Kasimpasa and Besiktas. The local team won 10 of its previous clashes, while visitors have won 26 times, with their other ending competitions.
  • The hosts have won their last three games in this match.
  • Visitors are without white sheet in their last eight games in this match, a race dating from 2021.
  • Besiktas has the second best defensive record in the Turkish elite this season with a total of goal concession of 27.
  • Kasimpasa scored 49 goals in Super Lig this season. Only Fenerbahce (67) and Galatasaray (69) marked more.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas prediction

Sootker are on a consecutive victories race after being without victory during their five previous games. They are undefeated in their last six games of the League at home and will go into the conflict in the middle of the week with confidence.

Besiktas, on the other hand, has lost three of its last four competitive outings. However, they remain the best side before the shock on Monday and should win it.

Prediction: KASIMPASA 1-2 Besiktas

Kasimpasa vs besiktas bets Advice

Tip 1 – Result: Besiktas to win

Tip 2 – Goals – above / less than 2.5 – more than 2.5 goals (each of the last six games between the two teams has produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 – The two teams to score: yes (the two games have found the back of the net in each of their last five games)