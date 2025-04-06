Return of the Silicon Valley to Trump Bet: plunging assessments, delayed stock market





The Nasdaq Marketsite in New York, June 9, 2023.

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The leaders and financiers of Silicon Valley opened their portfolios publicly in support of the presidential race of President Donald Trump in 2024. The first yields in 2025 are not excellent, to say the least.

After announcing Trump's pricing plan on Wednesday, the Nasdaq suffered strong consecutive daily drops to finish 10% lower for the week, the worst index performance since the start of the pandemic cocted in 2020.

The main CEOs of the technological industry rushed to contribute to the inauguration of Trump in January and paraded in Washington, DC, for the event. Since then, it's a Slog.

The market can always turn around, but economists and investors are not optimistic, and concerns are a potential recession. The seven most precious American technological companies lost $ 1.8 billion of market capitalization in two days.

Apple has slipped 14% for the week, its greatest drop in more than five years. Tesla, led by the Trump High Councilor, Elon Musk, plunged 9.2% and is now down more than 40% for the year. Musk has contributed nearly $ 300 million to help bring Trump back to the White House.

Nvidia, Meta and Amazon have all undergone two -digit drops for the week. For Amazon, a ninth consecutive weekly decline marks its longest sequence of losses since 2008.

While Wall Street sells risky assets on the concern that widespread pricing increases will punish the American and global economy, the benefits have changed on the stock market IPO. The online lender Klarna and the Stobhub ticket office delayed their IPOs due to the turbulence of the market, just a few weeks after the deposit with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Fintech Company Chime would also have delayed his list.

Coreweave, a supplier of artificial intelligence infrastructure, has become the first company supported by companies last week to lift more than a billion dollars in an American IPO since 2021. But the company has reduced its offer, and trade was very volatile in its first days on the market. Friday, the title plunged 12%, which leaves it 17% above its supply price but below its initial range.

“You could not create a worse macro market and environment to become public,” said Phil Haslett, co-founder of Equityzen, an investment platform in private companies. “Too much turbulence. All flights are put to the ground until further notice.”

Coreweave's investor, Mark Klein de Suro Capital, previously told CNBC that the company could be the first of an “Introduction parade”. Now he's in return.

“It seems that the parade of the IPO has been temporarily interrupted,” Klein told CNBC by e-mail on Friday. “The current tariff situation has prompted these companies to take a break and assess its impact.”

“Crotte quickly”

During the presidential campaign last year, eminent venture capital like Marc Andreessen supported Trump, expecting his administration to inaugurate a boom and eliminates some of the obstacles to the growth of startups established by the Biden administration. Andreessen and his partner, Ben Horowitz, said in July that their financial support in the Trump campaign was due to what they called a better “small technological program”.

A spokesperson for Andreessen Horowitz refused to comment.

Some technicians who supported Trump in the campaign went to social networks to defend their positions.

The venture capital Keith Rabois, managing director of Khosla Ventures, posted Thursday on X that “Trump's disturbance syndrome has turned into pricing disturbance syndrome”. He said the prices are not inflationary, are effective in reducing fentanyl imports, and he expects “most other countries will and will give up quickly”.

It was before the Chinese finance ministry indicated on Friday that it would impose a rate of 34% all the goods imported from the United States from April 10.

At Sequoia Capital, who is Klarna's largest investor, Trump Shaun Maguire's supporter, wrote on X, “the first long -term president of my life”, and declared in a separate article that “the price of stocks does not say anything about the long -term health of an economy.”

However, the Chief Economic Advisor of Allianz, Mohamed El-Erian, warned on Friday that the vast raft of Trump of importance tariff putting the American economy in danger of recession.

“You have had a main rethink of growth prospects, with a recession in the United States of up to 50%, you have seen an increase in inflation expectations, up to 3.5%,” he told Silvia Amaro de CNBC on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti forum in Cernobbio, Italy.

The old CEO of Microsoft, Bill Gates, on the left, and Steve Ballmer, in the center, pose photos with CEO Satya Nadella during an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Microsoft on April 4, 2025 in Redmond, Washington.

Stephen Brashear | Getty Images

Meanwhile, the leaders of Megacap de Tech companies were largely silent this week, and their representatives of public relations refused to comment on their reflection.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was in the delicate position Friday celebrating the 50th anniversary of her business at the head office of Redmond, Washington. Alongside the two previous CEOs of Microsoft, Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, Nadella sat with Andrew Ross Sorkin of CNBC for a television interview which was planned long before the announcement of Trump's price.

Asked about the prices at the top of the interview, Nadella actually dodged the question and avoided expressing her point of view on the question of whether new policies will hinder Microsoft's affairs.

Ballmer, who was replaced by Nadella in 2014, recognized Sorkin that “the disturbance is very difficult for people” and that “as an actuity of Microsoft, this kind of thing is not good”. Ballmer and Gates are two of the 12 richest people in the world thanks to their Microsoft fortune.

C-Suites may not be able to remain silent for a long time, especially if the recent turmoil is poured in next week.

Lise Buyer, who previously helped to guide Google through its IPO and now works as an advisor for companies that make public, said there was no risk of the risk in these conditions. But there are risks that staff members will become nervous, and they will surely turn to their leaders to reassure.

“Until the markets set up and we have the possibility of accessing the levels of evaluation, the CEOs of the public company should work to calm employees potentially in distress,” said the buyer in an email. “And managers of private companies should refine the plans to manage in dollars already in the treasure.”

Hayden Field of CNBC, Jordan November, Leslie Picker, Annie Palmer and Samantha Subin contributed to this report.

Watch: Chime would have delayed his IPO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/05/silicon-valley-return-on-trump-bet-plunging-valuations-delayed-ipos.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos