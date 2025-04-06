Arbab Niaz cricket stadium appointed after Imran Khan





An image of pre-renovation of the Arbab Niaz stadium. X @ jafrid10 / file

Peshawar: In the middle of the opposition of political parties and people of different backgrounds, the signage plaque of the Imran Khan Cricket stadium was placed at the Cricket Stadium Arbab Niaz.

While renovation work has been taking place for years, workers have been seen to install a huge sign of the Imran Khan Cricket stadium, which was previously called Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

It was reported that, outside the others, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf, Imran Khan, had opposed the decision of the KP government concerning the modification of the name of the stadium built in 1984 and was appointed according to a former federal Minister of Sport in Peshawar, Arbab Niaz Muhammad.

The family of the late Arbab Niaz was part of a large number of people who opposed the renown of the cricket stadium. However, the signage plate was prepared and installed in the sports facilities despite the opposition.

The governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also opposed the modification of the name of the Arbab Niaz stadium and called him inappropriate to appoint him after the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The field is the only international cricket installation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has also not organized an international match in the past 19 years due to the security situation.

The stadium should not organize a Pakistani Super League match even this year despite construction and renovation have been accelerated in recent months.

The last international match played on the field was between Pakistan and India on February 6, 2006. The hosts won the match by 7 points via the DL method. Recently, representatives of the International Cricket Council visited the Arbab Niaz stadium to inspect the arrangements for international players as well as the security measures for the next PSL season.

