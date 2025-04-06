



Robin Levinson King in Boston, Jenna Moon at Washington DC and Bernd Debusmann Jr in Florida

BBC News

Watch: Thousands of people gather in the United States during anti-Trump demonstrations

Crowds of demonstrators have raised in the Cities of the United States to denounce President Trump, in the largest national opposition spectacle since the president took office in January.

Protest planners “Hands-Off” aimed to organize rallies in 1,200 locations, including in the 50 American states. Thousands of people were revealed in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC, among other cities on Saturday.

The demonstrators cited the grievances with the Trump agenda ranging from social issues to economic issues.

Days to come after Trump's announcement that the United States would impose import rates on most countries around the world, rallies have also taken place outside the United States, notably in London, Paris and Berlin.

Getty Images

A demonstrator in London held a toilet washing brush that carries Trump's resemblance

AFP via Getty Images

Protesters in Paris have joined, holding panels in English.

In Boston, some demonstrators said they were motivated by immigration raids on American university students who led to arrests and expulsion procedures.

The law student Katie Smith told BBC News that she was motivated by Turkish international student Rumeysa Ozturk, whose arrest near Tufts university in the Boston region by masked American agents was taken last month.

“You can stand up today or you can be taken later,” she said, adding: “I am generally not a protest girl.”

In London, demonstrators have held up “WTAF America?”, “Stop Hurting People” and “He is an idiot”.

They chanted “Hands Off Canada”, “Hands Off Greenland” and “Hands Off Ukraine”, referring to Trump changes to American foreign policy. Trump has repeatedly expressed his interest in the annex to Canada and Greenland. He also participated in a public dispute with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and had trouble negotiating a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

In Washington DC, thousands of demonstrators gathered to watch speeches by Democratic legislators. Many remarks have focused on the role played in the administration of Trump by rich donors – notably Elon Musk, who was advisable to the president and has led an effort to considerably reduce the expenses and the federal workforce.

The Florida Congress Member Maxwell Frost denounced the “billionaire takeover of our government”.

“When you steal people, expect people to get up. In the polls and the streets,” he cried.

The demonstrations intervene after a deadly week for the president and his allies. The Republicans won on Tuesday a special election of the Florida Special Congress, but with thinner margins than they hoped. The voters of the Wisconsin elected a democratic judge to sit at the Supreme Court of the State, rejecting a republican candidate supported by muscles of almost 10 percentage points.

In both states, the Democrats sought to exploit voters' anger towards Trump administration policies and the influence of Elon Musk.

Reutersgetty images

A demonstration took place in West Palm Beach, Florida, near the place where Trump Golf

Some surveys show that the approval notes for President Trump slip slightly.

A Reuters / Ipsos poll released earlier this week revealed that his approval rating fell 43%, his lowest point since Trump began his second term in January. When inaugurated on January 20, its approval rating was 47%.

The same survey revealed that 37% of Americans approve of its management of the economy, while 30% approves its strategy to treat the cost of living in the United States.

Another recent survey, from Harvard Caps / Harris, revealed that 49% of registered voters approve of Trump's performance, compared to 52% last month. The same survey, however, revealed that 54% of voters think that he is doing a better job than Joe Biden did it as president.

A demonstrator in Washington named Theresa told the BBC that she was there because “we lose our democratic rights”.

“I am very concerned about the cuts they make in the federal government,” she said, adding that she was also concerned about retirement and education services.

When asked if she thought Trump received the demonstrators' message, she said: “Well, let's see. [Trump has] Golf almost every day. “”

Trump did not organize any public event on Saturday and spent the day in Golf in a station where he owns in Florida. He had to play golf again on Sunday.

Getty Images

In Washington, the demonstrators reached the Trump movement for a price an uninhabited Australian island of the penguins

AFP via Getty Images

The demonstrators also gathered in Houston, Texas.

The White House has published a statement defending Trump's positions, saying that it would continue to protect programs such as Medicare and point to Democrats as threat.

“The position of President Trump is clear: he will always protect social security, health insurance and medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the position of the Democrats grants benefits to social security, Medicaid and Medicare for illegal foreigners, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors.”

On Saturday, one of Trump's best immigration advisers told Fox News that the demonstrators had organized a rally outside his New York house, but that he was in Washington at the time.

“They can protest everything they want against a vacant house,” said Homan, adding that their presence “attached” the police and prevented civil servants from seeing more tasks.

“The demonstrations and the rallies, they mean nothing,” continued Homan.

“So go ahead and exercise your first amendment [free speech] rights. This will not change the facts of the case. “”

AFP via Getty Images

In Saint-Paul, in Minnesota, demonstrators embarked on Trump and had an American flag flying backwards, a message of distress which has become a symbol of protest.

Getty Images

Thousands of people have been manifested for a demonstration in Washington DC.

