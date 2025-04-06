The 10% tariffs of the US President Trump come into force while the European nations remain alert





The prices announced by Donald Trump on Wednesday came into force at 6 a.m. this Saturday.

New customs duties of 10% now apply to a wide range of goods imported into the United States. However, specific prices in the country introduced by the Trump administration will not take effect on April 9.

Trumps Trade War already sends shock waves via global markets, has also intensified by the Chinese decision to impose reprisal rates of 34% on American imports. Friday, the big scholarships closed its doors in the red. Milans Ftse Mib was the worst blow, lowering 6.53% by the closing of the negotiation. Losses have also been recorded in Frankfurt, London and Paris.

Trump: “ Large companies are not worried '' '

Wall Street has also taken up significant success. The VIX index has often called the fear gauge jumped 50.93%, reaching 45.31 points, its highest level since the COVVI-19 pandemic accident. The Dow Jones dropped 5.5%, while the Nasdaq lost 5.8%. In just two days, 5.2 billions of dollars were wiped into the American markets. Despite this, Trump did not seem concerned about turmoil.

Large companies are not worried about the prices they know here to stay. What they focused on is the big and good deal, which will strengthen our economy. Very important. Is currently happening !!! He wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, Friday evening.

Starmer opens talks to counter American prices

American prices have aroused strong criticism from European leaders. EU’s trade commissioner Maro Efovi, following a telephone call with the US trade secretary Howard Lutnick, called for harmful and unjustified measures and reaffirmed EUS’s commitment to significant negotiations.

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Keir Starmer launched a series of telephone calls with world leaders to discuss how to answer. A full -fledged trade war would be deeply harmful, said Starmer. He has already spoken to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Italy Giorgia Meloni.

Italy urges a high -level response

Since Italy, the Minister of the Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani have called for a measured approach. Speaking at the TEHA forum in Cernobbio, Giorgetti said that the government should keep a cool head, assess the consequences and avoid rushing into a tariff war in tit-for-tat, which could ultimately harm everyone, in particular us.

He added that the position of Italy must be represented at the EU level: rather than doing so alone, Italy should work through Europe to ensure that its interests are properly defended, said Giorgetti, winning praise from Matteo Salvini.

Tajani also called calm. These rates are clearly negative development. But there is no need to panic, the damage will only affect approximately 0.3% of EU GDP. What we need is action, no alarmism. Have undertaken to protect our businesses and coordinate closely with the European Union, he said. Tajani also noted that with these prices in place, it is unlikely that European countries will reach the objective of military expenditure of GDP of 5% recently requested by the United States for NATO members

