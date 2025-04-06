The account of the press secretary of the chief advisor of Bangladesh on the meeting of Prime Minister Modi-Yunus is mischievous, politically motivated: sources





With regard to the remarks of the press secretary of the Chief Councilor of Bangladesh on the meeting of the leader of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources have rejected the account as playful and politically motivated. Sources said on Saturday that the characterization of PM Modi's remarks concerning the relationship between Yunus and the previous government was also inaccurate. The sources stressed that Prime Minister Modi has been talking about progress in our bilateral relationship since 2014 and characterized it as a deep friendship between our societies and our peoples.

They said Prime Minister Modi also mentioned the importance of elections as a basis for legitimacy in any democracy. “Continuous procrastination in this regard would harm the reputation of the chief adviser. The Bangladesian assertion that attacks against minorities were a concocction on social networks were rejected as being in contradiction of the facts on the ground,” said a source. Live events

With regard to various specific questions raised by the chief advisor, Prime Minister Modi told him that it had been better discussed by foreign ministers. Sources have indicated that there was no basis for the observation made by the press secretary on the extradition request concerning the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina. The sources, in fact, have stressed that such attempts question both the gravity and good faith of the interim government. Shafiqul Alam, press secretary of the Chief Councilor of Bangladesh, had published his remarks on social networks. Prime Minister Modi met Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor to the Interim Government of Bangladesh, on the sidelines of the Bimstec summit in Bangkok on Friday. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's support to a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive bangladesh. The enunciation of India's approach focused on relationships, the Prime Minister stressed that cooperation between the two countries has brought tangible advantages to the inhabitants of the two countries. He stressed India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh on the basis of pragmatism. The Prime Minister urged that the rhetoric that vicits the environment is better avoided. At the border, a strict application of the law and the prevention of illegal border crossings, especially at night, are necessary to maintain the security and stability of borders. The bilateral mechanism could meet, if necessary to examine and advance bilateral links, he said. Prime Minister Modi underlined India's concerns about the security and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and has expressed his expectations that the Bangladesh government will ensure their security, including carefully investigating the cases of atrocities committed against them. The Prime Minister congratulated the Bangladesh for assumed the president of BIMSTEC and impatiently waited for the forum advancing regional cooperation under his direction. Managers have agreed to improve consultations and cooperation to advance regional integration, including as part of BIMSTEC. The Prime Minister expressed his conviction that all questions of mutual interest between the two countries would continue to address and resolve bilaterally through constructive discussions, in the interest of their longtime and mutually beneficial bilateral relationship. Prime Minister Modi also declared in an article on X that he had expressed great concern for the safety of Hindu and other minorities in Bangladesh. “Met Mr. Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh. India remains attached to a constructive relationship and focused on people with Bangladesh. I reiterated India's support to peace, stability, inclusion and democracy in Bangladesh. Discussed measures to prevent illegal border crossings and expression of our modern. Prime Minister Modi met several other leaders on the sidelines of the Bimstec summit.

