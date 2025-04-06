US-Politics: “Hands-Off! Protests against President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk in progress across the United States





Washington – Opponents of President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk gathered through the United States on Saturday to protest against administration actions on reducing government, economics, human rights and other issues.

Over 1,200 “Hands Off!” Demonstrations have been planned by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, unions, LBGTQ +defenders, veterans and elections activists. Protest sites included the National Mall in Washington, DC, state capitols and other locations in the 50 states.

The demonstrators assailed the measures of the Trump administration to dismiss thousands of federal workers, close to the offices in the field of social security administration, to effectively close entire agencies, to expel immigrants, to evolve protections against transgender persons and to reduce federal funding for health programs.

The demonstrators carry signs and sing slogans to protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's policies in front of the federal building in Los Angeles, on March 22, 2025.

AP Photo / Richard Vogel, file

Musk, a Trump advisor who owns Tesla, SpaceX and the X social media platform, played a key role in reducing government staff as head of the newly created government ministry. He says he saves taxpayers from billions of dollars.

Speaking during the Washington demonstration, Paul Ossadebe, lawyer for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and a union intendant, criticized Trump, Musk and other members of the administration so as not to enhance the work that federal employees do to create “a basic basis for economic security and power for workers”.

“The billionaires and the oligarchs appreciate nothing other than profit and power, and they do not appreciate you, you or your life or your community,” he said. “And we see that they do not care who they must destroy or who they have to hurt to get what they want.”

The demonstrators carry panels and sing slogans against the policies of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Saturday April 5, 2025 in Miami.

AP Photo / Marta Lavandier

In the Massachusetts, thousands of people gathered on common panels in Boston, in particular “Hands Off Off Off Our Democracy”, “Hands off our social security” and “The inclusion of diversity actions makes America strong. The workforce!” In Ohio, hundreds have rallied in rainy conditions in the state of Columbus.

Roger Broom, 66, a retiree from the county of Delaware, Ohio, said at the Columbus rally that he was a republican Reagan but had been deactivated by Trump.

“He tears this country,” said Broom. “It's just an administration of grievances.”

Hundreds of people also demonstrated in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, a few kilometers from Trump's golf course in Jupiter, where he spent the morning at the club's senior club championship. People bordered the two sides of PGA Drive, encouraging cars to klaxon and sing slogans against Trump.

Activists demonstrate President Donald Trump, who was a few kilometers away in his national Golf Club Trump, during a “practice!” Demonstration, April 5, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, in Florida.

AP photo / Alex Brandon

Archer Moran of Port St. Lucie, Florida, said: “They must keep the hands of our social security.”

“The list of what they need to keep their hands is too long,” said Moran. “And it is incredible how long these protests have occurred since it was taken in office.”

The president plans to resume golf course on Sunday, according to the White House.

Asked about the demonstrations, the White House declared in a press release that “the position of President Trump is clear: it will always protect social security, health insurance and medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the position of the Democrats gives social security, Medicaid and social benefits to illegal foreigners, which will make these programs and will crush these programs and crush the programs Americans. “

Activists have organized demonstrations several times against Trump or Musk since Trump returned to functions. But the opposition movement has not yet produced mass mobilization such as women's march in 2017, which brought thousands of women to Washington, DC, after the first inauguration of Trump, or the Matter Black Lives demonstrations that broke out in several cities after the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

___

The writers of the Associated Press Julie Carr Smyth in Columbus, Ohio, and Fatima Hussein in West Palm Beach, Florida, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

