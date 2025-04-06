



It was difficult to imagine that the country with the most prestigious universities, which accumulates the greatest number of Nobel prizes, found itself in the hands of the worst government in its history. The frivolity and the spectacularization of all spheres of life, a unique policy, with absolute contempt for Western values ​​that characterize the great democracies have been the key. Donald Trump promised barbaries, but many thought it was a pure theater. The alarm did not sound as long as the pricing missiles had an impact on the wallets with the collapse of burstiles. The markets will restore, but it will not be easy to remove the Dao from the poison autcrat inoculated to the American and world society. The LDERES of the world must be moral referents. Whoever was launched, got rid of. Thus, for example, with Richard Nixon almost fifty years ago or Boris Johnson in 2022. Now, they are chosen by knowing their amorality. This will not be possible without the collusion of civil society, in particular Nuevo Cuo businessmen, who are made with media control. The marriage between technological hierarche (Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg) and Donald Trump copies that of Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs. Time has made this collusion correspond to the ethical and democratic norm of Russia, but it is difficult to imagine that corruption becomes a general argument in the White House. The bosses of the two powers have become autcratas who see Europe as the enemy Comn, which they attack with weapons and prices. One because he says they do not buy his products, another because the European Unin captures the ancient Sovithic republics. What really disturbs the Trump-Putin couple is the expansion of “Western values” that characterize Europe and the great democracies of the planet, such as Canada, Australia, Japan and the United States, a great reference until a few months ago. The American politician Samuel Phillips Huntington summed up these values ​​of individualism, liberalism, constitutionalism, human rights, equality, freedom, the empire of law, democracy, free market and the separation of Church and the State. Europe’s response to Trump's attack must deepen these values ​​and stop their hierarchs, the same ones who pay these principles of their technological platforms. It is the Taln of Donald Putin Achille.

