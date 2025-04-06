Has Donald Trump jumped an American soldier's memorial for the golf dinner? What we know





President Donald Trump was accused of jumping the transfer worthy of four American soldiers who died during a training exercise in Lithuania.

On Friday, NBC News reported that Trump would not be present for the transfer of the Dover Air Force database of Delaware, as he attended a reception at dinner in Florida.

The president left the White House for his Doral Resort in Florida on Thursday and dinner with the leaders of the golf tour Liv later in the evening.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Friday in Newsweek that the defense secretary Pete Hegseth will represent the administration during the transfer worthy of the four courageous American soldiers who died tragically during a training exercise in Lithuania “.

Trump's public schedule for Friday only lists a dinner in his Mar-A-Lago club in Palm Beach at 7:30 p.m. he.

Newsweek has not confirmed the exact calendar of the Digne transfer, but an official of the administration said that the families of the deceased asked that no media is present. “The White House is asking for its respect for privacy today and has worked on correspondence with families,” added the manager.

A transfer worthy of “solemn” remains is made on arrival at the base of the Air Force to honor those who gave their lives to the service of the country, according to the Air Force website. Access to the media to worthy transfers is only authorized with the consent of the deceased family.

Presidents do not always attend worthy transfers, but are often present. The HuffPost reported in September 2020 that of the 96 worthy transfers which took place from the start of Trump's first term, Trump had only attended four.

What to know

The bodies of American soldiers who died in Lithuania were found this week after the authorities released their armored vehicle in a peat peat in Lithuania. The soldiers were identified as Troy S. Kutson-Collins, 28 years old; Jose Duenez Jr., 25 years old; Edvin F. Franco, 25 years old; and Dante D. Taitano, 21.

The four soldiers, who were part of the 1st armored brigade combat team, 3rd infantry division, were on a tactical training exercise, while they were missing on March 25. Their vehicle was found the next day overwhelmed in the water, and it took days to remove it.

The president of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, attended a starting ceremony on Thursday to honor the soldiers, while audiences transported their bodies to Vilnius airport to be transported to the United States for burial.

On social networks, many users criticized Trump would not have attended the dignified transfer.

The saddened lawyer Snell wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Trump “abandons the soldiers who have fallen, goes instead of the golf.”

He added: “Tonight, Trump was supposed to meet the families of 4 soldiers who broke down while their coffins come back from Lithuania where they were killed in an accident. He canceled. Instead, he dined with Saudian golf leaders and sponsors for a golf tournament in one of his stations.”

What people say

President Trump mentioned the transfer worthy to journalists on the Air Force One Thursday evening, but said that he would attend “a couple” of golf dinners this weekend.

“I'm going to talk about this evening. I think I'm making a speech to players, great players, some of the best players in the world,” he said.

Trump told journalists on March 26, the day after the soldiers' disappearance, that he had not been informed of the situation.

Fred Wellman, a veteran of the combat army and animator of Podcast, wrote on Bluesky that Trump “hates the army. We are only accessories”.

Zac Petkanas, a former main advisor to Hillary Clinton, wrote on X: “Trump refuses to go to the base of Dover Air Force to meet the coffins of the four American soldiers who died in Lithuania. He attended a golf dinner instead.

The Democrat Stratege Matt McMCDermott wrote on X: “What are the chances that Fox, which made a false scandal '' about Biden simply checking his watch during a worthy transfer, will even report the fact that Trump jumped today's transfer to play golf?”

Major-general Christopher Norrie, the general commander of the 3rd infantry division, said on Wednesday in a statement: “Although we are relieved to have found all our soldiers in Dogface, that does not make the pain of their loss.

What is the next step

The President's public schedule indicates that he will attend a dinner in his Mar-A-Lago club in Florida at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Update of 4/4/2025, 10:30 am HE: This article was updated with the comments of the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, and an administration official.

