PM Modi reveals Ram Navami's plans: inaugurating the Pamban railway bridge to offer prayers to the Tamil Nadu temple | India News





After a high -level diplomatic visit to Sri Lanka and at the top of Bimstec in Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pass Ram Navami at Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Modi will inaugurate the Pamban railway bridge, which will connect the continent in Rameswaram, and throw the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth 8,300 rupees at Tamil Nadu. One day of religious meaning, Ram Navami celebrates the birth of the Lord Ram PM Modi will visit the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram on the island of Pamban. “Tomorrow, April 6, on the very conducive occasion of Ram Navami, I can't wait to be among my sisters and brothers of the Tamil Nadu. The new Pamban Rail bridge will be inaugurated. I will pray at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple”, wrote the PM Modi on X. The story continues below this announcement “The development work of a value of more than RS. 8300 crore will also be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid,” he added. Tomorrow, April 6, on the very conducive occasion of Ram Navami, I can't wait to be among my sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu. The new Pamban railway bridge will be inaugurated. I will pray at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple. Development work of more than more than RS. 8300 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2025 The Tamil Nadu, which has seen demonstrations against delimitation and politics in three language of the center, should hold its elections next year. The state had also organized a meeting of opposition states, mainly from southern India, with demand for a 25 years verification on the delimitation Advanced exercise. A press release on Saturday said that the PM will inaugurate the Pamban bridge and the flag of the new train service Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) at 12 noon. The bridge will be the first vertical railway bridge in the country and will replace the centenary pamban bridge whose operations were suspended in December 2022. Built at the cost of more than Rs 700 crores, the bridge measures more than 2.08 km long and connects the Indian continent to the city of Rameswaram located on Padma Island. Due to stainless steel reinforcements and polysiloxane painting, the bridge should have a lifespan of up to 58 years. After the inauguration of the bridge, he will visit the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, between India and Sri Lanka. The story continues below this announcement Around 1:30 p.m., he will lay the foundation stone of the project four Lans from the Walajapet Ranipet section 28 kilometers along the NH-40. He will also inaugurate several railway and road projects at Tamil Nadu, including the Viluppuram Puducherry section 29 kilometers 29 kilometers long; Sattanathapuram section of Pondiyankuppum 57 kilometers long from NH-32 and 48 kilometers from Cholapuram Thanavur from NH-36.

