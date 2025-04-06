



President Trump urged Americans on Saturday to “hang hard” and play golf as his 10% reference universal prices came into force.

President Trump says that “each country” wants to negotiate on the prices

President Donald Trump said that “each country” called him to negotiate after his pricing announcement.

Washington President Donald Trump urged Americans on Saturday to “hang hard” and played a series of golf course for the second consecutive day, because its 10% reference rates on imports of all American trade partners have entered into force.

After announcing massive rates on Wednesday, the US stock market dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 9.2%, the S&P 500 down 10.5%and the NASDAQ, heavy from technology, falling 11.4%.

“It is an economic revolution, and we will win. Hanging hard, it will not be easy, but the end result will be historic,” said Trump on Truth Social on Saturday morning.

The reception of the reception imposed a minimum rate of 10% on all imports in the country and even higher reciprocal prices on the largest trade partners in the United States, including China and the European Union. The reference rate entered into force at 12:01 p.m. in HA on Saturday, and the reciprocal prices will start on April 9.

Trump argued that the higher prices that seek to retreat decades of globalization are essential to rejuvenate the national manufacturing sectors in America and create a fair playground with other countries that impose prices for American exports.

They include a rate of 34% on the chief rival of China in addition to the prices recently imposed at 20% on Chinese products, which means that Chinese imports were effectively affected by a rate of 54%.

Climbing a world trade war, China responded to Trump prices on Friday by imposing 34% reciprocal prices on all imports from the United States

“China was much harder than the United States, not even close,” said Trump in his article on social networks on Saturday. “They, and many other nations, have treated us badly.

Trump made the social port Troot shortly before playing in a senior championship at the National Golf Club Trump in Jupiter, Florida, north of his Mar-A-Lago house in Palm Beach, Florida. Its exit came while massive crowds participated in more than 1,000 “hands” demonstrations across the country, notably in Washington DC, to express the opposition to Trump's actions as president.

Trump also golf Friday at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, and Thursday he visited Trump Doral for a dinner before the Liv golf tournament.

After the end of the Tour on Saturday, the White House in a statement said: “The president won his second round match of the senior club championship today in Jupiter, Florida, and advances in the championship tomorrow.”

