The Chinese authorities are investigating the financial son of Liu He, a former vice-president and confidant of Xi Jinping who negotiated a trade agreement with the first Trump administration, according to people familiar with the investigation.

Seven people familiar with the investigation said that Liu Tianran, whose father served as Chinese economic tsar, was investigated. Two people said the probe was linked to the suspicion of financial corruption.

One of the many princeling children of senior party officials, Liu founded an investment company called Skycus Capital in 2016 and was its inaugural president. The Financial Times previously confirmed that he was his son.

A former colleague from Liu Tianran said that he had been the subject of an investigation for some time and that he could have lost his freedom, which means that he could have been arrested. A second person said he had already been detained. Two other people said he had been investigating for at least six months.

One of the people who said the investigation was on alleged corruption said that the Chinese authorities had first examined Liu Tianran as part of the initial public offer of 37 billion dollars planned, which was to become the largest IPO in the world until Beijing does not prevent it.

During the investigation, the authorities found cases of corruption unrelated, according to the person who added that XI, president of Chinas, had received a report on complaints.

The survey arises while XI has repressed the Chinese financial industry, in particular the reduction of wages and the scruples of fundraising and the achievement of many best funds. Some high-level Chinese capital venture investors have been questioned and even detained, about their fundraising, including Chen Datong, a semiconductor investor.

If it is true, Lius Case would comply with a new form of XI investigation authorized in recent years, said Christopher Johnson, a former Top Cia China analyst who now directs China Strategies Group, risk council.

These surveys, which focus on the illicit gains of the associates of senior Chinese leaders, put their targets in a sort of land without a man between a clean slate and official detention, he added. In general, these officials can avoid an arrest if they refer their poorly acquired state gains, but the extent of alleged reprehensible acts can test the limits of this arrangement.

Dennis Wilder, a former China's analysis manager at the CIA, said the investigation suggested Liu that he could face problems. Liu regularly met foreigners after retiring in 2023, notably with the secretary at the time, Janet Yellen, in April 2024. But her meetings were seriously reduced in the past year.

Liu was in a very tight leash, said a person familiar with the situation, who added that some people who were aware of the investigation into his son had assumed that his low profile was linked to the investigation.

Wilder added that Liu seemed to have fallen with Xi, knowledge of childhood.

Given the political problems of Liu HES and his lack of access to Xi Jinping, he no longer has the political weight to protect his son, said Wilder, professor at the University of Georgetown and former head of the White House Asia.

The FT was unable to reach Liu Tianran to comment, but a person close to him rejected the allegations described by the FT as being based on facts and completely false. Liu He and Skycus did not respond to a request for comments.

The company's files seen by the FT showed that Liu Tianran was officially removed from his functions as president of Skycus in April 2017, six months before the promotion of his father to the Chinese Communist Communist to 25 members Politburo.

Liu, he was then appointed vice-president and gave responsibility to supervise the financial sector. The rules of the Chinese government prohibit children from senior managers from management companies for sectors regulated by a parent.

In 2021, people close to Skycuss operations told the FT that Liu Tianran who also used the English name that Andy had continued to work on business transactions after taking a step back as president and transferred his actions.

Commercial files show that Skycus funds have collected funds from many state groups, including the largest political lender in the country China Development Bank, the telecommunications group China Mobile and Industrial Bank Co.

In addition to taking money from technology giants such as Tencent and JD.com, Skycus has also invested in their business sectors.

Liu Tianran began his career as a journalist at The Economic Observer, a Chinese business newspaper. He then worked at CCB International, a branch of a large state bank, before joining a fund supported by the Shanghai government. In 2016, he founded Skycus or Tianyi Ziteng Asset Management in Chinese.