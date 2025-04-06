It is said that it will soon come together even to offer cooperation options, PDI Perjuangan plans to invite Prabowo suffered at Congress





Detiksumsel.com -The Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI) Perjuangan plans to hold a Congress VI in the near future, and the moment would be a meeting point between the president of the Indonesian Democratic Party, Megawati Soekarnoputri, and the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subsianto. This was transmitted by a spokesperson for the Indonesian Democratic Party, Gunutur Romli. “The plan, the Congress will invite President Prabowo Suubianto.” He said on Friday April 5, 2025. However, the official congress calendar is still not determined, because there is no plenary meeting of the central leadership council (DPP) of the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle. “The determination of the congress calendar was decided at the meeting of the plenary council of the plenary council.” he explained. Read also: The feeling has no interest, Jokowi denies sending a messenger to the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle to cancel the dismissal: Try logic The congress has also been confirmed that it would not discuss the change of position of the Secretary General (Secretary General). The main objective is only on the determination of the party president. “In addition, the general president determines the structure of the management of the central leadership council.” said Gunutur Romli. The meeting between Megawati Soekarnoputri and Prabowo suffered at the next congress could be a symbol of political reconciliation, after being delayed before. The first day of Eid, Prabowo Subianto sent his son, Didit Prabowo, to stay in touch with the Megawati residence. The moment marked a warm relationship between the two national characters. Read also: Celebrate Eid 2025, Prabowo Share moments with Titik and Didit on social networks: Sorry Birth and Inner The sign of the opening of this political communication was also observed from the declaration of the president of the DPP PDI Perjuangan, Ahmad Basarah, concerning the possibility of cooperation between the party bearing the bull and the government of Prabowo Suubianto. “How will the format of political cooperation between PDIP and the Prabowo government be later directly determined by Ms. Mega.” Ahmad Basarah said. The next congress can become a strategic step to strengthen two -way communication between Megawati Sukarnoputri and Prabowo Subianto, which are considered harmonious in the middle of national political dynamics. (pro))

