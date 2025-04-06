





Photo: Unsplash / Marcin Nowak The United Kingdom has launched a parliamentary investigation into Aukus' military arrangement between IT, Australia and the United States. Aukus Pillar One aims to deliver nuclear submarines to Australia while Pillar Two saw the trio starting to engage in the advanced development of military technology and sharing under reduced military trade barriers. The defense committees of the House of Commons said that the investigation was whether Aukus was on the right track and progresses under each pillar. He “would also have examined the impact of geopolitical changes since the initial agreement in 2021”. None of the leaders who have signed it – Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and Scott Morrison – is still in office, and this year, the United States has moved away from its European NATO allies. Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull directed the anti-Aukus accusation through the Tasman, wondering if the country will ever have an American nuclear submarine. A senior Pentagon official has questioned the wisdom of the subcade course when the American shipbuilding is undernourished and its sub-operations are sub-forests. New Zealand is still planning to join the two pillar. A ministerial briefing said that the potential risks of not participating in it included “relations with partners close to New Zealand, interoperability, access to significant capacities, the capacity to contribute in a credible manner to regional defense and security and economic impact (including access to the supply chain)”. The new British survey would ask“What are the opportunities and challenges involved in the potential expansion of pillar 2 beyond the three partner nations?” Us Thinktanks sought in Aukus to break a longtime American reluctance to share weapons technology for development outside of its borders. “The absence of a unified indo-pacific innovation framework has become more and more apparent”. said the Atlantic Council in an opinion article last month. The Innovation Council of the US Department of Defense said: “Aukus is the main opportunity for the DOD to open and collaborate” but also warned: “Aukus is far from being guaranteed.” His other observation was that “apart from Aukus, the DOD does not adequately integrate allies and key partners, thus leaving significant resources and capacities”, and it must do more to integrate “emerging partners”. Pillar technologies two include: underwater capacities, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence and autonomy, advanced, hypersonic and counter-hypersonic and electronic war-capacities.

