



Was Marine Le Pen guilty of having inappropriate money from the European Parliament in the chests of her parties? Probably. The sky knows that it was a lot of happening in Brussels.

Should it have been disqualified as a presidential candidate accordingly? Absolutely not. Prohibiting popular opposition candidates is what dictators do. We came to expect such a Russian, Bélarus, Iran, Venezuela chicane. But France?

We often talk about rigged elections, but falsification of results is technically very difficult. The favored tool for autocrats is therefore to prohibit opponents from standing, often by condemning them for an offense or another.

Some regimes display their power by leveling deliberately absurd charges. Imran Khan, by far the most popular politician in Pakistan, was accused of having married his wife too early after his divorce, in violation of Islamic law. Ekrem Imamoglu, the only serious challenger of the Tayyip Erdoğan receipt turkeys, was accused of terrorism.

Others disqualify the candidates to have erroneous opinions. In December, Romania canceled its presidential election two days before its duration because of the concerns that Călin Georgescu, a Russophile Clownesque, would win. Georgescu was then prohibited from the reprogrammed competition, just like another Eurosceptic candidate, Diana Ooacă. Their crime? To marry opinions that have been deemed contrary to democratic values.

The most common accusation, however, is that which is classified against Le Pen and, in fact, also against Khan and Imamoglu, namely financial irregularity. Voters may generally have to believe that politicians are crooks and that accusations of corruption can be difficult to refute.

Does this mean that the Pen was innocent? No. I guess the verdict against it was correct. A Paris judge judged that she, as well as 24 members of his party, including 8 deputies deputies, knowingly and badly diverted money from the EU in national campaign activities.

But banning it from the national office is not as excessive as Caligulan. In addition to being politically self -destructive like Khan and Imamoglu, Le Pen saw its popularity rising as a result of its perceived martyrdom, it is an additional dangerous step towards a world where the elections are treated as contingents, a means of an end, legitimate only insofar as they offer approved results.

To seize the case against Le Pen, you must understand that MEPs have breathtaking sums of money to employ personnel, and then receive additional budgets to finance political work in their country of origin.

Last year of the staff allowance was set at 30,769 per month, around 26,000, enough to hire a PA, a researcher and a worker from the local district, and there are still several thousand.

Some MEPs have found ways to give their loved ones that excess. (What are you British? A French colleague asked me one day. You employ your women and sleep with your staff!)

Others have been forced to resume a proportion of their allowances to their national parties. Some party leaders have apparently went so far as to force their Euro candids in secret, obviously, because everything was contrary to the rules to sign contracts for this purpose.

My sense, having read the judgment of Paris, is that Le Pen was the most blatant end of the spectrum. It seems, by taking control of the leadership of her father's party, having inherited a system of regularized payments, some of which hidden behind false contracts. The siphoning of funds has taken place over the years, and the sums involved were enormous: 2.9 million according to court documents.

This, however, does not explain the strength with which his case was the subject of an investigation, prosecuted and punished. In addition to having been sentenced to a fine, Le Pen was sentenced to four years in prison two suspended prison, and two to receive an electronic label at home and prohibited from his duties for five years when polls had shown him the victory of the presidential election in 2027.

The witch hunt against Marine Le Pen is another example of European leftists using legislation to silence freedom of expression and censor their political adversary, this time by going so far as to put this opponent in prison, wrote Donald Trump, in another example of the way in which this basically dishonest command has a paved to express clumsy truths.

The written rules were flexible and ambiguous, but the unwritten rule was universally applied and recognized. Eurosceptics have always been investigated more with tenaciousness, continued more rigorously and penalized harder than the Federalists of Goody-Goody.

The accusation which was made against Le Pen was often brought against Ukip (later the deputies of the Brexit Party), namely that they used their staff to carry out national political work rather than European. Again, in some cases, they were probably. But things were not always clear. Friday, in a typical district, a MEP could do an interview on local radio, visit a business and then speak during a party meeting. Is it realistic to expect his constituency agent to stand out from them? The answer, in practice, depended on the possibility of supporting European integration.

I understood the unwritten rule and I acted while I would be a target. I generally hired Spaniards and many at their boredom, because they were great anglophiles would not let them set foot in my constituency.

Remember that everything here is legal and that everything is illegal, a veteran of sovereignist told me when I was elected for the first time. In this way, the authorities can always find something against the people they don't like.

It therefore proved. The Europhile parties would finance major national campaigns for their members. But a Danish Eurosceptic was severely punished because the logo of his national party on approved literature was fractionally greater than that of his European party.

Now, embezzlement are embezzlement. But an uneven application laughs at the rule of law.

From Brexit, the EU has abandoned our titles. Stories that have dominated the news when we were members go almost unnoticed. You might vaguely know that some deputies were arrested a few years ago after accepting payments in secret species that some say of Qatar, some of the rival states seeking to tarnish Qatar.

But did you know that the deputies of the deputies are currently in the midst of a corruption scandal involving Chinese society Huawei? One of the reasons why Euroscepticism has come out of boiling here is that we no longer point out such scandals.

One of the saddest things about Post-Brexit Great Britain is to see how entirely European has become entirely European, which makes it reluctant to do things differently. Consider our aversion to deregulation, our agrarian protectionism, our dependence on government intervention, our desire to raise civil servants on elected politicians. In this regard, Great Britain has come out of half a century of EU membership as a completely community nation.

But worse than all this is the way we imported the taste of EUS for two level justice. Intrinsic in common law is that the legal system belongs to all, that it is a national right rather than a state control instrument. British governments have occasionally sought to use the law against people they did not like, but there would generally be a reaction, both in the bench and the public.

These days, not so much. The sentences which were transmitted after the post-Sud riots of last year were manifestly political, a means for the State to report its aversion to certain points of view. Almost no one cared about it.

We find it increasingly difficult to accept that people can be unpleasant, even criminal, while being victims of a two -level judicial system. Tommy Robinson, for example, clearly violated the laws, but I can rightly think that he would not have been prosecuted in the same way if his opinions had been more dominant.

Marine Le Pen is in a similar place. I would not want to live under a presidency Le Pen. I suspect that she would be just as ready to arm the law against her opponents as against her. But the bad guys can always be victims. Once we forget that, we abandon the whole concept of the rule of law.

