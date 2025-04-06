The profession of journalist was again harassed by police officers in Bandarlampung





Sambar.id//bandarlampung – The profession Mula of journalists with journalistic work to provide information to. The community has again received an inappropriate treatment from the police. This time, he arrived at a daily journalist from Lampung Mind, named Yolanda Margareta who was performing a journalistic task or worked in the Bandarlampung region. The unpleasant incident occurred when one of Lampung's spirit journalists wanted to cover the incident of a man who clung to Jalan Yos Sudarso, when he was about to take pictures, the police officer deliberately struck the journalist's hand to keep the mobile phone away to take collision photos and fall on the ground while speaking of the journalist far from the high voice. “I don't like photos, get out of the police line there, don't mind!” said the policeman in a click tone. But Yolanda had responded to the police in a trembling voice explaining that he was taking a picture of the body and did not take pictures of the policeman, “I'm not a motto, sir, why are you so rude to hit my hand until my mobile phone is criticized, I am also the media sir, I am the spirit of lampung, if I really don't like that, I can say carefully sir,” replied Yolanda. But the policeman who wore an orange shirt who read Inafis continued to expel Yolanda in a larger tone as if he had ignored what Yolanda said, and what made Yolanda even more disappointed, was after being far from the location, many residents also entered the police line to take photos of the bodies and that there was no action of the police officer. Until the evacuation process was finished, there was no explanation and apologies for the treatment carried out by the policeman.

Source: Yolanda

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sambar.id/2025/04/profesi-wartawan-kembali-dilecehkan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

